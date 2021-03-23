Thomas Middleditch's Silicon Valley Co-Star Sounds Off On Kinky Goth Club Sexual Misconduct Claim: 'Tried To Warn You'

Thomas Middleditch’s former Silicon Valley co-star isn’t surprised to hear about the recent sexual misconduct accusation he’s facing.

On Sunday, Alice Wetterlund took to Twitter to say she “tried to warn” people about the 39-year-old actor’s behavior in the past — hours after the Los Angeles Times published a report about sexual misconduct claims at the Hollywood members-only Goth club Cloak & Dagger, including an allegation that Middleditch groped a woman at the venue.

Wetterlund, who appeared as Carla Walton on the acclaimed HBO comedy from 2015 to 2016, wrote:

“Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!”

As for the allegation, Hannah Harding claimed to the Times that Middleditch, who played Silicon Valley’s hero Richard Hendricks from 2014 to 2019, approached her on the dance floor of the “black room” — where each week, a cast of experimental artists performed eerie, sexually charged ceremonies — in 2019 when she was 21 years old.

The publication wrote:

“Harding said Middleditch made lewd sexual overtures toward her and her girlfriend. She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan.”

Morgan told the Times she asked her bosses to kick Middleditch out and ban him from the club, but claimed they didn’t seem to take it seriously. She said:

“I felt like they dismissed it. I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK.”

Harding said after the complaint, she saw the actor grope another woman in the club. She said club co-founder Adam Bravin did reach out a week later, only to tell her she must have been mistaken about the incident:

“Adam called me ‘to make sure and get a second opinion on him’ because they didn’t trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety.”

Harding also showed the Times Instagram DMs she reportedly received from Middleditch:

“Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

But Harding was far from the only woman who felt uncomfortable at the venue. Ten women, including four former Cloak & Dagger employees, told the Times that the Goth club’s co-founders ignored sexual misconduct accusations against members. After the outlet reached out to the club’s co-founders, Bravin and music producer Michael Patterson, the pair deleted their social media content and announced the venue was closing permanently.

As for Wetterlund, the actress previously mentioned Middleditch on Twitter earlier this month, writing:

“Remember #NotAllMen and we were like ok, fine, but #MostMen and they still argued with us and now there’s like three dudes left lmao… It’s like Joseph Gordon Levitt, [Barack] Obama and the guy from the Verizon commercials who ISN’T Thomas Middleditch.”

The actress has never been shy with speaking out about her experience on the HBO comedy series either. In 2018, she said it was “kind of a nightmare” in part because of actor T.J. Miller, tweeting:

“TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism… I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare.”‘

HBO addressed her comment with a statement to IndieWire:

“While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on ‘Silicon Valley,’ we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

For his part, Miller dismissed Wetterlund’s comments on SiriusXM‘s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, a month later, telling the hosts:

“She may have had that experience, but it’s people trying to enter the headlines and get into the media cycle. It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or being mean to her… Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods… during takes and even when she was off camera… Obviously, there was some sort of disconnect because she’s saying these negative things about me and then attacking the mostly all-male cast of Silicon Valley.”

