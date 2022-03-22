Woman Thought She Was Being Threatened By A Ghost -- The Truth Might Just Be CREEPIER!

This story is definitely haunting, alright!

If you’re on TikTok, you’re familiar with this pattern: a creator following a trend drops an absolutely baffling tidbit, goes viral, and then the commenters demand a “story time.” That’s what happened to user @rosiduh, and her story is jaw dropping!

It started when she playfully posted the latest Reading Rainbow trend with the caption:

“When I downloaded an app to hear myself snore at night but I end up hearing a voice saying it wants to unalive me and saying hateful things. So I think its a ghost in my room but it turns out it was my boyfriend’s mom coming in my room and saying those things while I slept while hovering over me.”

Okay, that went from scary to scarier! No wonder followers demanded an explanation. In a later video, she shared that her mother-in-law recently got out of prison and came to live with them; the reason she didn’t simply lock the door is because her boyfriend works overnight.

But the reason the older woman was so hostile is more complicated than you might think. While she spent three years in prison, this creator has been helping take care of her children, the youngest of whom was “barely turning two” when she first went to jail.

In another video, she recapped the entire scary situation:

“I was on TikTok one day scrolling and those ads always pop up like ‘record yourself in your sleep at night and hear yourself fart’ or something. So I wanted to do that and I didn’t hear myself snore but I started hearing this really weird voice like whispering in my ear. And it was saying hateful things like ‘you’re so ugly’ and ‘I hate you’ and curse words that I don’t want to say and I don’t want to say the other part either because my other TikToks did get taken down… but basically it was some really hurtful stuff: ‘That’s my daughter, you’re never going to have her,’ this and that.”

Wow. So it wasn’t even jealousy about her relationship with the boyfriend, it was about her relationship to the 4-year-old daughter. What a heartbreaking twist.

The TikToker continued:

“This happened for like three days in a row and I was like ‘Oh my gosh there is a ghost in the house!’ I thought there was a ghost because my mother in law has always been so sweet to me – she still is to this day. … I assumed it was a ghost, because if she’s so nice to my face why would I assume it was her. So I put a camera in the room, and I didn’t see anything for the first couple of days, like, [it] magically stopped. But then one random night I [saw] her coming into my room and I thought maybe she is looking for something because she got off work late that day. No, she started hovering over me.”

The creator had a shockingly casual attitude towards this psychological warfare. She dismissed it as “nothing much,” saying the woman just got out of prison and “maybe she’s just feeling some type of way.” She added:

“She does tell me all the time that she really missed her daughter, and she does tell me to leave her home and to not take her anywhere with me, and that she wants to spend time with her, and she feels like she wants to make up for lost time. So I feel like that’s the reason. I don’t think it’s because it’s my boyfriend.”

Compassionately, she stated that she didn’t want to tell her boyfriend because he would kick out his mother and siblings, who “literally have nowhere else to go.” She concluded:

“Basically though, everything is fine. I’m okay, and I don’t think anything is gonna happen to me. Um, if it does, I’m so sorry. This will just be awkward. But, I don’t think anything’s gonna happen. I genuinely do like her as a person, like, she’s a cool person. Some people just kind of go through some things, and… at least she’s not saying it to my face! I mean, at least she’s doing it private.”

“Private”?! Girl, she’s not complaining about you behind your back — she’s menacing you in your own room while you sleep! She even mentioned that the mother told her if she ever had to kill someone, she would do it while they slept — WTF?!?

Despite all these MAJOR red flags, she insisted she didn’t want any help and asked her followers not to report anything to the authorities. (The fact that the videos have gone viral is probably not helpful in that regard.) She said she wasn’t worried and that they’d be moving out soon enough. However, for one final scare, she posted the clips from her camera that showed the mother hovering over her bed (below):

This is… really, really alarming! Jeez, we hope this girl stays safe, especially now that this has gone viral. (Won’t her boyfriend or the mom be able to find these stories???) Best of luck to her, and we really hope she rethinks locking the bedroom door.

