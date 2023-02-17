Tish Cyrus Is Fully Moving On From Ex-Husband Billy Ray With 'Soulmate' Love Dominic Purcell!

Tish Cyrus is living her best (love) life with her new man!

Of course, Miley Cyrus‘ famous momma had been single after splitting from her now-ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus nearly a year ago. But in recent months, she’s opened up a bit of access to her fresh romantic advances with a hunky new guy: actor Dominic Purcell!

Now, we’re learning all about the adorable love blossoming between these two public figures. An insider spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday and shared sweet new details about the 55-year-old producer and her 52-year-old man.

It sounds like things are going well for Miley’s momma and the Prison Break alum. In fact, it sounds like things literally couldn’t be going any better! The insider explained all that:

“Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic. She truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

Whoa!!!

You start dropping that “soulmate” word in there, and that’s no joke! Of course, these two first sparked romance rumors back in July of last year. That month, the high-profile entertainment manager left a string of heart emojis on the an Instagram post made by the Legends of Tomorrow star. Then, when she wrote “hi babe” on one of his posts, it was all pretty much a dead giveaway!

Now, according to this new insider report, their chemistry has only improved in time. And their love appears to have seriously deepened! For a while, the source explained, the duo wanted to keep their connection private. But things have gone so swimmingly that they simply can’t hold back any longer!

This new mole explained how dating has progressed into thoughts about Purcell being “The One” for Tish (!!!) and more:

“Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One. However, that didn’t take long, and they’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other.”

Awww!

Recall, Perezcious readers, how a few weeks back in late January, Tish cited her world-famous daughter’s new single Flowers with a sweet snap alongside this now-apparent “soulmate” (below):

And so they’re riding off into the sunset together! Love that for them!

Of course, it seems like Billy Ray has possibly found his future love, too. As we’ve previously noted, the Achy Break Heart singer moved on very quickly following his divorce from Tish. The Kentucky native started dating singer Firerose in the middle of last year. Then, in November, they announced their engagement. We just hope there’s no, uhh, residual family drama from that quickie connection tho. Just saying!

Still, it would seem everybody involved here has moved on to new relationships, new hopes, and new dreams. Right?? Wishing everybody involved all the best!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

