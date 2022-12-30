Good Morning Ambush? T.J. Holmes Hired 'Lawyer Of The Year' To Divorce Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair!

T.J. Holmes is not coming to play. The Good Morning America co-host filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig on Wednesday — weeks after his affair with co-star Amy Robach was exposed — and it turns out he did so with a very impressive lawyer on his side.

According to court docs obtained by Radar Online on Wednesday, the TV personality hired powerhouse attorney Robert H. Moses of Moses Ziegelman Richards & Notaro, LLP to help him navigate the legal split from his wife of 12 years. And he got the best of the best! Earlier this month, Robert was named New York City’s “Lawyer of the Year” In Best Lawyers: The Family Law Issue 2023. Wow!

According to The Sun, he also received a 4.8 out of five stars rating on Martindale-Hubbell and has been featured on Super Lawyers, an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys, since 2006. He became a partner at his firm in 2011, taking up an office in the company’s Empire State Building headquarters. Not too shabby!

Robert’s been working as a lawyer since 1990 following graduation from St. John’s University Law School the year before. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from New York University. So, he knows his way around a divorce case! Per his attorney profile, he’s the person you want on your side, too. It states:

“Rob is known for his pragmatic approach to the law, helping countless clients resolve their family disputes economically, thoughtfully, and fairly. His clients range from celebrities and high net worth individuals in financial, publishing, sports, and other fields to those of more modest means.”

He sounds VERY good at what he does! Marilee better get prepared.

At this time, she has yet to respond to the petition, and it does not appear like she has an attorney yet, either. Not only will the couple have to worry about splitting their assets, but they will also have to figure out a custody arrangement for their 9-year-old daughter Sabine. Hopefully, it doesn’t get contentious! Although, why else would her estranged hubby hire the best of the best??

As for T.J.’s new lady, Amy has not filed for divorce from her hubby Andrew Shue yet, though she did move out of their family home after the scandal made headlines. They were reportedly finalizing a divorce settlement in private before the affair went public, per People sources. In the meantime, she seems more focused on cozying up to T.J. After laying low amid the controversy, the lovebirds were spotted at the Atlanta airport earlier this week, seemingly getting away for the holidays. Sounds like they’ll be ringing in the New Year together. What a wild 2022 it was for them! And the drama isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as they figure out these legal arrangements and await their futures on GMA! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know what you think (below)!

