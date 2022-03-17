Tom Hiddleston Is Engaged To Zawe Ashton!!! Check Out The Ring!

Marvel fans might be happy about this news! Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged!

The news comes after the couple first sparked engagement rumors while attending the British Academy Film Awards – AKA the BAFTAs – over the weekend. While they did not officially confirm on the red carpet, the 37-year-old actress’ stunning ring was clearly visible on that finger in a selfie posted on Instagram by television presenter AJ Odudu.

The jewelry item features a large oval-shaped diamond with tiny diamonds surrounding it. Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous sparkler (below):

And now, Entertainment Tonight can confirm that Hiddleston got down on one knee and asked Ashton to be his wife. Amazing!

In case you didn’t know, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars were first romantically linked in 2019 after meeting on the set of the West End production of Betrayal in London before they brought it to Broadway. Soon romance rumors began to circulate while working on the show together at the time — even though they did not confirm their relationship.

By September 2021, Hiddleston and Zawe were then pictured packing on the PDA while swimming in Ibiza, Spain. A few weeks later, the pair made their relationship red carpet official at the Tony Awards. And as they say, the rest was history!

Congratulations to Tom and Zawe! We couldn’t be happier for these two!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Build Series/YouTube]