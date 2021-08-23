Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Tom Holland

OMG! Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Wedding Together After Weeks Of Dating Talk!

SIGHting? Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Wedding After Weeks Of Dating Rumors!

Did someone say wedding?!

Yup! Tom Holland and Zendaya might not be walking down the aisle yet — heck, they haven’t even confirmed or denied relationship rumors at this point — but they did attend a friend’s nuptials in LA together over the weekend! They’re sending some pretty clear signals, if you ask any fan of the Spider-Man co-stars!

Related: Zendaya Gives A Mic Drop Response To Criticism Of Age Gap With Co-Star John David Washington

Candid moments of the couple friends were captured on Instagram by a wedding attendee — who obviously couldn’t stop gushing about the movie stars online! For starters, the Euphoria lead and Marvel superhero were snapped cuddled closed to each other for a group shot. They were later seen looking cute AF and holding hands on the dance floor. See for yourself (below)!

We know that dancing shot wasn’t a close-up, but we’d have to agree that their chemistry looks “off the charts”! And seeing them mask up for riskier portions of the pandemic event just makes us love them more!

Looking at all the evidence, including those now-viral make-out pics that ignited romance rumors last month, are you freaking out over this possible couple, Perezcious readers?! It certainly seems like they could be dating! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lexi Jones/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 23, 2021 15:53pm PDT

Share This