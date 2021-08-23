OMG! Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At Wedding Together After Weeks Of Dating Talk!

Did someone say wedding?!

Yup! Tom Holland and Zendaya might not be walking down the aisle yet — heck, they haven’t even confirmed or denied relationship rumors at this point — but they did attend a friend’s nuptials in LA together over the weekend! They’re sending some pretty clear signals, if you ask any fan of the Spider-Man co-stars!

Related: Zendaya Gives A Mic Drop Response To Criticism Of Age Gap With Co-Star John David Washington

Candid moments of the couple friends were captured on Instagram by a wedding attendee — who obviously couldn’t stop gushing about the movie stars online! For starters, the Euphoria lead and Marvel superhero were snapped cuddled closed to each other for a group shot. They were later seen looking cute AF and holding hands on the dance floor. See for yourself (below)!

???? | NEW video of Tom Holland and Zendaya at a friend’s wedding yesterday in LA. Via: losleao Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/EoFMWYxeuW — Tom Holland News (@AllNewsTom) August 23, 2021

???? | NEW video of Tom Holland and Zendaya at a friends wedding tonight in LA. Via: tomhollandnw on Instagram (Owner: jocelyn_jimenez__ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/wZR9KaEjeP — Tom Holland News (@AllNewsTom) August 23, 2021

???? | NEW video where you can see Tom Holland and Zendaya dancing in the back at a friends wedding in LA. Via: jocelyn_jimenez__ Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/C0Q6WGJ1Jn — Tom Holland News (@AllNewsTom) August 23, 2021

We know that dancing shot wasn’t a close-up, but we’d have to agree that their chemistry looks “off the charts”! And seeing them mask up for riskier portions of the pandemic event just makes us love them more!

Looking at all the evidence, including those now-viral make-out pics that ignited romance rumors last month, are you freaking out over this possible couple, Perezcious readers?! It certainly seems like they could be dating! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lexi Jones/WENN]