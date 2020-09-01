Toni Braxton Regrets ‘Not Having More Sex’ When She Was Younger

Toni Braxton has lived a great life, but even she has regrets!

The Grammy-winner got personal like never before in an interview with The Guardian, revealing that she wishes she would’ve had “more sex” when she was younger. LOLz!

The 52-year-old said she also wished she had partied more — including drinking and smoking — in her younger years because it “isn’t a good look” if she cuts loose at her current age. She mused:

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now… The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

If only she knew then what she knows now!

So what was keeping her so chaste and vice-free when she was young? Braxton explained she grew up in a few different religions, and every faith her family subscribed to looked down on premarital sex. She told the paper:

“When I was seven, my family became very religious. We were Jehovah’s Witnesses; we were Catholic — we tried everything before settling on United Methodist. I asked my mum once what they were searching for and she just replied: ‘It was the ’70s.’ The ’70s were a very religious era. I think a lot of people were looking for the right path.”

Nowadays, Braxton subscribes to her own beliefs. She shared:

“I wouldn’t say I was religious, but I am spiritual. I believe in a greater force.”

And why shouldn’t she, when the story of how she was discovered in the music business sounds like a straight up miracle?

She recalled of the moment she was discovered:

“I was in college and one day I was at the gas station, singing to myself while I filled the car. The attendant [William E Pettaway Jr., writer of Girl You Know It’s True, by Milli Vanilli] comes up to me and tells me he likes my voice and that he’d like to do some demos with me. I thought it was just a line, but I went with it and here I am. He went on to buy the gas station!”

Wow!

She added:

“Nobody believes how I was discovered. They think it’s a story for publicity, but it’s absolutely true.”



As for the lack of sex in her younger years, we'd say: it's never too late to make up for that!

