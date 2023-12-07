Quote Of The Day!

“She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny. And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices. There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé. Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.” — Taylor Swift in her cover story with Time about fellow icon Beyoncé and the unfair comparison between their record-breaking Eras and Renaissance tours

