Here's How Travis Barker Handles Scott Disick Whenever He's Around!

Travis Barker continues to take the high road!

Of course, the Blink-182 drummer’s ascent into now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian‘s life has been a surprising and amazing one to watch over the past year. But it’s come with drama and uncertainty, too — namely in the form of Kourt’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick.

As we’ve previously reported, interactions between Travis and Lord Disick have at times been fraught with tension. However, insiders have been quick to note that Barker has continuously taken the mature route and tried to keep away from any unnecessary drama with the Flip It Like Disick alum.

Now, another source has come forward in a Thursday evening chat with Us Weekly, revealing new key details about the Fontana, California native’s relationship with the father of Kourtney’s three children. The insider explained that Travis is intent on keeping everything above board — especially in public:

“Travis is cordial with Scott. He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.”

No feud?! No problem! And considering the fact that the Poosh founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott, there’s plenty to be pleasant about while coparenting and raising all three of them in a responsible manner. In fact, the insider purposely noted just how seriously Travis values Scott’s fatherhood in this blended family situation:

“Travis respects Scott as a father and respects that they both are in the kids’ lives. … He wouldn’t step on Scott’s toes as their father. He has a close bond with Kourtney’s kids and loves the fact that his kids get along well with Kourtney’s kids.”

Very mature!

Even while Travis continues to be cordial with Scott for the kids’ sake, a lot of this goes back to Kourtney. For Barker, the interior design aficionado’s wishes for a laid-back and healthy atmosphere are paramount, as this source revealed to the outlet:

“[Travis] loves Kourtney so much that he wouldn’t want to cause any drama in Kourtney and Scott’s coparenting relationship. [The men don’t] get into fights so no one has to play peacemaker.”

And while all this sounds great, Perezcious readers shouldn’t get too hung up on the possibility of a future bromance between Scott and Travis. Sure, the fellas were spotted recently at Reign’s baseball game, along with Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend Pete Davidson. And yes, that created a big ol’ hubbub online. But the focus is on family first (really, family only) when it comes to Barker and Disick spending time together, the source says:

“They don’t spend a whole lot of time together — really just for the kids’ activities, sometimes pick-ups/drop offs and if there’s a big family celebration.”

So, don’t expect Travis to be joining any of those ‘wild’ boys nights any time soon! Then again, he’s already had a few wild ones of his own, so… yeah. Just saying!

This is what we’ve pretty much been expecting (and hearing) from Travis, so it’s not too surprising to see in print today.

Still, in light of another insider’s recent comments regarding Lord Disick, it’s obvious Barker is a mature, steady hand through all this coparenting uncertainty. Perezcious readers will recall how, earlier this week, a separate source reported that Scott “despises” Travis, and struggles to put on a happy face when the pair are together:

“[Scott] can’t stand being around him. Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

Explaining how the two men are “not only friendly terms” and only interactive in situations with the kids around, the previous insider further explained it centers on Travis’ romantic rise in Kourt’s life:

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon … It will take some time to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

Doesn’t sound super healthy or well-adjusted, sadly. But it is what it is at this point, we suppose.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share YOUR take on Travis, Scott, Kourtney, and more down in the comments (below)!

