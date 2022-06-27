Khloé Kardashian Turns 38 As Family & Friends Shower Her With Love! But Guess Who Didn't...

Khloé Kardashian is 38 years young!

The Kardashians star is coming off a difficult season on the fam’s new Hulu show — one in which the whole world saw ex-partner Tristan Thompson‘s awful cheating scandal play out in great detail. But hopefully Khloé has been able to let her hair down a little bit throughout her 38th birthday on Monday. Because she’s definitely earned it!!

Related: Khloé Got What She Wanted In Kim’s Big New SKIMS Announcement!

As they often do on anniversaries like these, the KarJenner fam showed out BIG TIME for Khloé’s special day!

It all started with big sis Kim Kardashian, who gushed about her beloved little sister in a touching Instagram post. Calling the Good American founder her “best friend,” and sharing pics of the two of them eating pizza together, Kim wrote:

“I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

Awww!

Here’s that full post (below):

Kim was far from the only family member to do it up, tho!

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of posts to her IG Stories on Monday afternoon, celebrating Khloé’s unique personality and lovable reality TV arc on KUWTK and The Kardashians.

Along with the old KUWTK clips, Kourtney wrote sweetly:

“She’s always down for my ideas, and has the utmost patience with me. … I learned any cursing I know from her.”

LOLz!

Look (below):

So sweet! We love it!

Momager Kris Jenner stepped up in her own way, sharing a series of old snaps both to her main IG page and her Stories. Along with the nostalgic pics showing her beloved daughter throughout the years, Kris wrote:

“I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude. You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character.”

And the loving momager continued:

“You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!”

Ch-ch-check out that full post (below):

Those old pics are so freakin’ cute!

We love seeing young Khloé growing up through the years as she slowly turned into the amazing woman she is today!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Gets SUPER Flirty With Host Sean Evans In ‘Hot Ones’ Interview!

As of Monday afternoon, neither Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, nor Kylie Jenner have posted well wishes yet — but those three don’t typically do this quite as often as Kris, Kim, and Kourtney.

Still, there’s clearly lots of love there for Khloé! Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble shared a celebratory post, telling Khloé to “keep being great” (below):

Nice!

As did Khloé’s close pal Malika Haqq, who called True Thompson‘s momma a “rare diamond” and a “precious stone” amid other gushing compliments:

Kim’s close pal Jonathan Cheban, still trying to make Food God a thing, delivered his sweet nod to the Revenge Body alum, as well:

And there was another really special one, too!

Travis Barker sweetly sent over a big bouquet of flowers from his entire blended family with new wife Kourtney! Ch-ch-check out Khloé’s IG Stories post showing off that gift (below):

Love it!!

FWIW, there were two very notable absences on the congratulations train as of Monday evening: Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson. Scott, of course, has long had a very close bond with Khloé — part BFFs, part brother-sister. But it’s been radio silence from him for a few days across social media, with nothing new to report here. Sad!

Tristan, too, has been remarkably quiet on the congratulatory front. Not a word on Twitter or Instagram. Hmmm… Not that we’re surprised by that or anything!

Related: Everything We Know So Far About Khloé’s Potential New Mystery Man!

Khloé hasn’t let that affect her, though.

The former late night radio DJ took to Twitter multiple times throughout Monday to share her shock and amazement at fans who have been flooding her account with birthday wishes all day long:

Oh my gosh I’m reading all of your messages! There’s no way I can reply to all but I am reading every single one! Wow! Just wow! Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to write me some thing special and sweet — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2022

Wow!! You guys!!!! Every single message is so nice!! I am blown away! This is a lot to digest. The love is overwhelming ???? thank you! A million times, thank you!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2022

You guys!!! These messages ????♥️???????????? I can not handle this. I am not deserving of all of this love! What is happening?! I love you guys!!!!!! Oh my hear ♥️???????????????????????????????????????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2022

That’s seriously so sweet!

Like we said up top, Khloé totally deserves to enjoy this special day. So good for her!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Khloé/Kim/Kourtney Kardashian/Kris Jenner/Instagram/E! News/YouTube/Apega/WENN]