Travis Barker Reveals He Suffered Trigeminal Neuralgia 'Episode' Amid COVID Diagnosis

Travis Barker has been having some bad luck when it comes to his health!

The Blink-182 drummer revealed on X (Twitter) Friday that on top of testing positive for coronavirus, he had suffered from an episode of trigeminal neuralgia. OMG! Travis began by telling fans that he “still” hates flying after surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed multiple people on board:

“I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death. I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though.”

Related: What’s The Status Of Kourtney & Travis’ Baby Name?

However, Travis immediately followed up the post by saying he could “handle anything” since he dealt with COVID, trigeminal neuralgia, and more in the span of a week:

“Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Oof. Trav and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have had a tough time while dealing with medical issues lately! For those who don’t know, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes says trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain disorder that causes “sudden, severe facial pain.”

Symptoms of the condition include numbness, throbbing, burning sensations, and intense pain, typically on one of the faces. The attacks normally last anywhere between a few seconds to a couple of minutes. Jeez…

Here’s hoping Travis is feeling better now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Complex/YouTube]