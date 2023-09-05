Travis Barker Appears In Son Landon’s TikTok Days After Leaving Hospital With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is back on social media following his “urgent family matter” — kind of.

On Monday, the Blink-182 drummer appeared in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment on his son Landon’s TikTok live vid. While the cameo was brief, he could be seen bringing the 19-year-old a seemingly brand-new hoodie, still wrapped in plastic, which had the words “don’t trust anyone” printed across it.

Ch-ch-check out the screenshot for yourself (below):

As Perezcious readers know, the 47-year-old had to rush home from the European leg of his band’s tour last Friday in what the band called an “urgent family matter.” Not much was disclosed at the time, but Travis did share a photo on his Instagram Story of a prayer room in a church.

The same day as the announcement, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares Landon, Alabama, 17, and step daughter Atiana, 24, confirmed to photographers that the matter did not have anything to do with their children.

Then, the next day, the First Date musician was spotted leaving a hospital with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian. THEN, on Monday morning, People revealed that the reality star was indeed admitted for a “brief trip” at the hospital, but that she was out and back home with her kids and “feeling better.”

It’s still a mystery what exactly went down, but we’re just glad they’re all together! We’re continuing to send love and light their way!

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Landon Barker/TikTok, & Complex/YouTube]