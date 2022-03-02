NBA Fans Troll Tristan Thompson With 'Khloé' Chants During Chicago Bulls Game In Miami!

Tristan Thompson is now a marked man in pretty much every basketball city he visits following his cheating controversy!

The NBA star is playing for the Chicago Bulls right now after a whirlwind season that saw him move teams several times. And on Monday night, when the Bulls were playing down in Miami against the Miami Heat, some wise fans in the stands started letting him have it over his ongoing baby daddy drama involving Khloé Kardashian and Maralee Nichols!

Related: Yes, Lamar Odom Really Wants To Ask Khloé Kardashian On A Date…

At one point during this Bulls game on Monday, Tristan stepped up for a free throw at the basket. While he was setting up to take his shot, fans in the stands behind the hoop broke out in chants of “Khloé! Khloé! Khloé!”

It’s a common heckle faced down by the basketball veteran — and a pretty similar one to jeers Kim Kardashian‘s basketball-playing ex has endured in the past, too. Still doesn’t make it any less funny, tho! Just saying!!

You can see video of the fans trolling Tristan with the chant via Reddit by clicking HERE.

For what it’s worth, Tristan did make the free throw in that particular clip, so whether or not he actually heard the chants while he was out on the court, the jeering didn’t do its job that time!

The Bulls lost that Monday night game to the Heat in Miami, and Tristan didn’t have a huge impact on the contest.

Per the box score, the basketball star played 16 minutes on the floor and scored just two points. But at least we saw one of ’em on that video! So that’s something!

Reddit users had a lot of thoughts about the 30-year-old professional athlete upon seeing the viral vid (below):

“Khole doesn’t cross his mind when he’s with other women, it wouldn’t cross his mind playing basketball, even if he’s hearing her name, he doesn’t care about her.” “He was at the free throw line thinking he’ll yeah this is for Khloe. I need my KoKo back.” “This is the pettiness I need from life” “he’s got child support to pay” “It would be better if they were chanting ‘Trashcan'” “Trash can is so cringe he probably takes it as motivation to win her back. ‘Doin it for Khloe!'” “He’s prob thinking about his next hook up after the game oh pls” “They do this at every game. It’s so embarrassing for him”

Ha!

What about U, Perezcious readers?!

Just another day in the life of the Revenge Body host’s ex, we suppose. How do U feel about it?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]