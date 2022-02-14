Rams Star Van Jefferson Welcomes Second Baby After Wife Samaria Went Into Labor Mid-Super Bowl!

Winning big!

Van Jefferson is now the father of two after his wife Samaria went into labor midway through Sunday night’s Super Bowl!

The 25-year-old Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was busy beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20 when his high school sweetheart’s water broke during the game. A team spokesperson told ABC News that she left SoFi Stadium on a stretcher to get to the hospital.

Immediately after winning the big game, Van raced off to be by his lady’s side, later sharing a photo of himself lying in bed while cradling his newborn son, whose name has yet to be revealed. The football player captioned the moment:

“X2!!!!!”

Awww!!!

The couple also shares 5-year-old daughter Bella. Funny enough, earlier in the day, Samaria shared an article from The Athletic to her Instagram Story, in which she noted that she was hoping her second child would not arrive early and mess up Super Bowl Sunday. Reflecting on her February 17 due date, she told the outlet on Saturday:

“I’m feeling pretty good — I’m definitely feeling 40 weeks [pregnant]. I’m definitely feeling the pressure and the pain. Nerves for Van, nerves for our family — but it’s okay.”

Samaria was determined to support Jefferson no matter what, adding:

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break. I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.”

In her IG Story, the momma noted that she was “still praying” her little one would hold out until after the Rams finished… but turns out all the excitement was too much for the baby boy to stay away from! No worries, though, she and Van had a plan (though the NFL star wasn’t the biggest fan of it)! According to the outlet, Rams support staff were instructed not to tell the wide receiver if she went into labor until after the game so he could stay focused. Samaria told the outlet:

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing. I said, ‘You play, I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ That’s what it is. I will never take that moment away from him.”

And while he was certainly ecstatic to become a Super Bowl champion, Van rushed out of the stadium after the confetti fell to go be with his family!! See him share the good news with the world (below)!

Love it!!

Later, he told ESPN during an Instagram Live:

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

So cute!! Van’s wife wasn’t the only pregnant lady at the game either! Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend Lauren Wood, who is due any day now, was also in attendance. She hasn’t popped just yet — their baby is giving the dad a bit more time to celebrate before he’s thrust into parenting. LOLz! Ch-ch-check out some gorgeous photos of the couple (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What a night for Jefferson!!

