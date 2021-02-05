Vanessa Morgan Reveals The Name Of Her & Estranged Husband Michael Kopech's Baby Boy!

Vanessa Morgan is revealing SUCH cute details and new info about her precious baby boy!

The Riverdale actress took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the very first picture of her son after giving birth to him almost a week ago. She also revealed the child’s name, and posted an update on what life as a mother and father has been like for her and her estranged husband, Michael Kopech.

In her IG announcement, which accompanied a cute photo of the boy’s adorably tiny hand, the actress announced his name — River — and wrote in part (below):

“On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world.”

So why name the child River, anyways?

Well, the 28-year-old star jumped on her IG Stories yesterday, as well, to explain some of her thought process behind the moniker!

As you can see (below), she shared her very personal reasons after finding “so much peace” for herself in daily walks by the river near her home all throughout her pregnancy. Ch-ch-check out all of the cute and heartwarming info she further shared:

Morgan also shared more of the history behind it, as well as the meaning and significance of rivers, in general:

Clearly, the Riverdale star and the Chicago White Sox pitcher were well-prepared for their son’s welcome into this world:

Obviously, daddy Michael had a say in delivering a sweet little outfit for the infant:

Nothing quite like a father and son bonding over something like baseball. Very American! LOLz! FWIW, new dad Michael has yet to publicly comment on River’s birth. Of course, as we previously reported, he filed for divorce from Morgan back on June 19, 2020, right after her pregnancy announcement, so there’s some mommy-daddy drama that’ll still have to be played out here in the coming months.

But legal wrangling and relationship questions aside, it’s clear there’s a lot of love here the newborn. So, so great! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Any reactions to the baby boy’s name?? Sound OFF with your reactions down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Vanessa Morgan/Instagram]