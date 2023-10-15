Bruce Willis Is ‘Incommunicative’ Amid Dementia Battle, Says Moonlighting Creator

Bruce Willis’ neurodegenerative disease is sadly advancing.

Last week, Hollywood writer Glenn Gordon Caron sat down with the New York Post to discuss his ‘80s dramedy Moonlighting — which in large part put the Die Hard actor on the map — and how it’s finally available to stream on Hulu.

While speaking about Bruce, who continues to battle frontotemporal dementia, the creative explained:

“I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that. When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”

Apparently, it’s taken “quite a while” to secure the series’ place on the streaming service, but he’s been keeping the Pulp Fiction star in the loop throughout the entire process. However, he revealed a saddening detail about Bruce’s condition:

“Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people. I know it means a lot to him.”

“Incommunicative”? So, so sad.

Glenn explained that he tires to visit the fan favorite actor often, and keeps in touch with his wife Emma Heming and his three older daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. He explained:

“I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He’s an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest. So the idea that he now sees life through a screen door, if you will, makes very little sense. He’s really an amazing guy.”

Ugh. How completely heartbreaking. It’s clear how much he cares for the Unbreakable star. However, while Bruce may not be able to communicate that well, Glenn does feel that he still recognizes him. He shared:

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

He added:

“When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone.”

Our hearts are broken for Bruce and all of his loved ones. Send some support in the comments down below.

