Yikes! Whitney Port Kept HOW MUCH Credit Card Debt Secret From Fiancé Tim Rosenman!?

Whitney Port was keeping a BIG secret when she got engaged to her now-husband Tim Rosenman!

During Wednesday’s episode of Nicole Lapin‘s Money Rehab podcast, The Hills alum revealed she had racked up a ton in credit card debt before tying the knot — and her future spouse had no idea! She revealed:

“When I got engaged, I remember having, like, a $35,000 credit card bill.”

Whoa. That’s a lot to keep from someone, especially as they were about to merge their lives — and bank accounts!

But The City alum just wasn’t ready to be open about the ordeal, she explained:

“I had known about it for a while and I was letting it rack up and was just paying, essentially, the interest each month.”

The growing problem started to feel like a “huge secret” that she was “ashamed of,” so she finally told her partner — and he handled it so well! She added:

“I told him one night, and he was definitely shocked but he was like, ‘We’ll figure it out.'”

Aw! We’re sure that was so comforting! Money issues can tear some relationships apart, but it didn’t get in the way this time. Phew! Also a relief? Whitney revealed:

“I remember at the time, luckily, being able to pay it off quickly.”

Good! Reflecting on how she got into this trouble, the 38-year-old acknowledged that while she was making plenty of money from reality TV beginning “in [her] early 20s,” she just didn’t know how to save yet:

“I spent a lot, and I think that that became this behavior of mine that I’ve tried to quell as I’ve gotten older.”

Such an important thing to learn — ’cause anyone can go from riches to rags in the blink of an eye, especially in the spotlight!

The good thing is this debt taught the couple they could get through anything stressful as a united front. After getting married in 2015, they openly faced pregnancy and fertility issues plus recent concerns over the fashion designer’s weight, but they are still going strong no matter what. Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

