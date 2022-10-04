Whoopi Goldberg's Classy Response After Being Criticized For 'Fat Suit' In New Movie Till: ‘That Was Me’

Whoopi Goldberg has a note of her own for one reviewer of her new film Till.

While playing the role of Emmett Till’s grandmother in the new film, which tackles the horror story of the injustice done upon the young boy, Whoopi gave a performance that quickly garnered acclaim from critics at the New York Film Festival on Saturday. However, there was one reporter in particular who felt “distracted” by the “fat suit” the 66-year-old EGOT was wearing for the role.

Related: The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood Debuts 90-Lb Weight Loss

But the thing is: Whoopi wasn’t wearing one… AWKWARDDDD!

On Monday’s episode of The View, the actress explained:

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review. I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”

She’s of course referring to her experience with sciatica last June, in which she had to take steroids as part of her recovery process. She continued:

“It’s okay to not be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

So classy of Whoopi! See the full clip (below):

Entertainment Weekly later confirmed the review, which was published on the Daily Beast, had been edited to remove the observation, with an editorial note being left “to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.”

Awkward situation all around. Let’s just leave comments on other people’s bodies at the door next time, OK? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via The View & MGM/YouTube]