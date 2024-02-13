The Reasons Taylor Swift Has NEVER Done The Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Taylor Swift is literally at the top of the world. She’s won nearly every big award we can think of, performed all over the world, and has a legion of diehard fans. And yet, she’s NEVER — not once — done the Super Bowl halftime show! How is that possible?!

Well, there are actually a ton of reasons why this hasn’t happened yet!

While the Anti-Hero artist is one of the biggest singers these days, when she started, she wasn’t exactly considered the kind of artist who everybody would want to jam out to — especially not a ton of sports fans. In fact, it wasn’t until her 2012 hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together that she really started to make those kinds of waves, followed by her mega-successful album 1989, which spawned hits Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood in 2014. This would’ve been an AH-mazing year for her to do the big show — except there was just one huge problem!

In 2013, Taylor signed a “long-term” endorsement deal to be the face of Diet Coke — but up until 2022, Pepsi was the big sponsor for the NFL concert. Obviously, this was a conflict of interest! But, as Swifties know, the musician also didn’t release any new music from 2014 to 2017, so it wouldn’t have made much sense for her to take the stage anyway.

That said, when Apple Music took over the halftime show, they quickly tried to tap her for the role. They even asked her to do the honors at last year’s Super Bowl LVII, but the Lover artist declined. Why?! At the time, she supposedly said she couldn’t do it because she was preoccupied with rerecording all her albums. TMZ sources claimed something similar in 2022, saying the 34-year-old didn’t want to do the show without owning all her music, and she has yet to re-release her self-titled album and Reputation. That makes a lot of sense, honestly!

Besides, while the songwriter has proven she can do a million things at once, it would’ve been hard for her to put together a glitzy performance amidst her hectic Eras Tour schedule. Usher, on the other hand, has been doing a Las Vegas residency — making it that much easier to prep! And while a halftime show (or even a cameo) would have been incredible, at least we still got lots of Taylor content at the game! And maybe one day in the future, especially if her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce continues to blossom, she’ll finally do the honors! Fingers crossed!

