Will Smith Taught A Boy *Named Chris* How To Fake A Slap Before Oscars Incident -- WATCH!

The coincidences are uncanny!

New footage has just been unearthed showing Will Smith teaching a young boy named Chris (yes, seriously!) how to fake a slap for a movie scene!

In the video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Smith and his King Richard co-star Aunjanue Ellis were attending a Q&A event in November when a kid asked how the 53-year-old pretends to fight in movies. Ready to teach the boy a lesson, Will invited him on stage and then began to demonstrate how to fake a slap across someone’s face.

It’s a trick almost everyone has learned at one point in their lives, but coming in the aftermath of Will’s viral Oscars moment, it doesn’t look as innocent!

It’s hard to hear what is discussed in the clip, but Will cheerfully greets the fan before instructing him to tilt his head at the same time as his hands clap in front of his face, making it appear that he’s been hit. They perform the stunt twice earning a large cheer from the crowd each time.

Ch-ch-check out the stage fight lesson (below):

If only Will had faked his fight on live TV!

This video will certainly serve as fuel for the folks who insist the whole thing was an act. But near as we can tell, while the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lead did not hit this Chris, the slap at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards was all too real!

Contrary to what Will’s mother Carolyn Smith said earlier this week, this isn’t his first violent outburst. Footage from the 2012 Men in Black 3 premiere in Moscow has also resurfaced following this debacle. In the video captured by the Associated Press, the A-lister is shown on a busy red carpet speaking to Vitalii Sediuk, a prankster pretending to be a journalist. After Vitalii leaned in and kissed the performer, Will pushed him off and slapped him on the cheek, saying:

“What the hell is your problem, man?”

Take a look:

Whoa!

Of course, Will’s anger was fairly justified in that situation — you can’t kiss a stranger without consent, that’s sexual assault!

As for now, though, he seems to be remorseful for his actions. He uploaded an apology to the stand-up comedian on Instagram late Monday. So far, he’s not facing any legal consequences for the assault either. The LAPD confirmed Rock didn’t want to file a police report after the shocking moment, but they will be available to the star if he changes his mind. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a formal review of the situation is taking place as they determine a course of action for the King Richard star, who took home Best Actor, moving forward.

Do you think Will’s past with slapping could come back to haunt him? It’s one thing to teach a child how to fake a stunt, but actually slapping another person — even if it was warranted — could tell the Academy he’s got a habit of lashing out physically. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

