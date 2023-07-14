Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Makes Her Adorable TV Debut -- WATCH!

She’s already a star, just like her poppa!

Robert De Niro’s daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro has made her TV debut — just a few months after her secret birth!

On Friday, the Goodfellas star’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to open up about her scary pregnancy complications and share the inside scoop on her newborn!

During the interview, Tiffany shared the sweetest snapshot of the 79-year-old snuggling his seventh child as well as a solo shot of the kiddo. But that wasn’t all! The baby girl also made an appearance when she met Gayle for the first time.

In an adorable video, the journalist went to the family’s home where she got to meet the tiny tot, who could not be cuter with a full head of dark hair!

After Gayle held Gia in her arms for a moment, the TV host teasingly asked her:

“Gia, what’s your favorite Robert De Niro movie?”

Tiffany jokingly replied:

“The one in the delivery room, where I’m the star!”

When asked how having Gia has changed Tiffany and Robert’s lives, the mother happily said:

“She’s made it more fun.”

Aw!

As we’ve all been following, The Godfather alum let slip that he welcomed a child in May, which turned out to be one month after Gia’s birth.

He and Tiffany, a martial arts instructor, met on the set of The Intern back in 2015, where she had a small role alongside her now-boyfriend. When asked how he did on set, she quipped:

“I’ve had better students, but he was OK. He had a lot of other stuff to do in the movie!”

Things then got emotional when Tiffany said the best thing about Robert is “how much he loves his family. That might make me a little teary-eyed.”

So sweet!

We’re sure his love has really been paramount in helping her deal with some postpartum struggles, too. Elsewhere in the segment, the 45-year-old revealed she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy about a week after giving birth. Shortly after having a C-section, she noticed her tongue started to feel “numb” and when she got home, her face “was starting to just fall down on itself.” It got to the point where she couldn’t speak properly or eat — at which point she was admitted to the hospital and “lost all facial function.”

Discussing the health scare in more depth, she said De Niro was a great support system for her — even when he was just trying to pretend nothing was amiss. She recalled:

“He was very sweet. He tried to say that he didn’t see any difference. He didn’t see any change. He was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘You look fine. Maybe you look a little stern.'”

Thanks to acupuncture, she’s been able to regain function, but it is still a work in process.

Chen also addressed criticism she received from the public for being “too tired to smile,” per several outlets, when she was spotted for the first time after the pregnancy announcement.

She reflected:

“They said those things, it was a little frustrating to see sometimes. […] I’m like, mind your own business a bit. And if you want to say something, don’t always attach what you think in your mind is the story. You don’t know us, you don’t know what happened in somebody’s life.”

So, so terrible that people were hating on her when she was going through something so difficult!

You can hear lots more from Robert’s other half (below):

