Woman’s TikTok Adventure With Bottomless Mimosas Takes A Horrifying Turn!

A woman on TikTok filmed a video drinking mimosas, which is all fine and dandy. However, the bottomless adventure soon took a terrifying turn when she mysteriously lost her front teeth.

On Tuesday, user @autumncathey6 uploaded a now-private clip of her drinking with some friends and having each of them reveal how many glasses they’ve had of the orange juice and champagne cocktail. At one point, the woman climbed onto a guy’s shoulders and started to walk around the restaurant’s parking lot. Next thing you know, she’s in a car with several of her front teeth missing! The caption of the video read:

“Bottomless mimosas are a drug.”

It’s unclear how she knocked out her teeth, but we can assume it happened if she allegedly (inevitably) fell off the guy’s shoulders. Luckily, the woman is alright. In response to @fernvndooo, who re-uploaded the viral video on Twitter, she said:

“I’M FINE!! They put the teeth right back in and put glue across my whole upper row of teeth.”

We’re glad to hear! Let this be a warning to everyone: Be careful about what you do on a bottomless mimosa day as you may lose your pearly whites!

