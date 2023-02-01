YouTubers In Tragic Car Crash: James Phyrillas Hospitalized, Brother & Best Friend Killed

Oof. Just heartbreaking. YouTube star James Phyrillas is saying goodbye to his beloved brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer after a devastating car crash left the two of them dead.

On Sunday, all three men were involved in a car crash in Pennsylvania, killing 22-year-old Patrick (right inset) and 25-year-old Chris (left inset). The Upper Macungie Township Police Department told Lehigh Valley Live that a sedan traveling south tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard and was struck by a commercial tractor-trailer traveling east. There is no traffic signal at the intersection, which is under construction. James was reportedly the driver. According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, both Patrick and Chris died from blunt force trauma head injuries. So tragic.

James survived after sustaining several severe injuries. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday and took to Twitter to break his silence on the heartbreaking accident. The 25-year-old began:

“Home now after 3 days in the hospital, with my ribs fractured, my lung punctured, my body bruised, my heart broken. Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here.”

We cannot imagine the pain he must be in. It is so difficult to lose loved ones in such a devastating situation, but to have survived the accident and now be dealing with survivor’s guilt makes the healing process that much more challenging. James went on to express:

“I could say so many things about both of them. But the thought of doing so, especially in a public forum, makes me weep uncontrollably.”

Oof. There’s no timeline for something like this.

The brothers and their friend were famous for the Schaffrillas Productions YouTube channel, where they made analysis videos, re-enactments of popular shows, and way more. James is hoping to lean into the lighthearted nature of their content moving forward in an effort to get through this dark time, he continued:

“Please understand that I need a sense of normality to occupy my days, lest I sink deeper into despair. I believe they both would have wanted me to continue my work.”

Both Patrick and Chris had recorded content that was not released yet, which James plans to put out soon, giving them “one last” appearance on the channel. Celebrating their legacy will be his next focus, he shared:

“Those aside, I will take my time brainstorming ways to preserve their legacy, be it charitable endeavors or otherwise. I owe them this much, given how I unjustly was the only one to walk away unscathed.”

Amber Amin, Chris’ fiancée, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of a funeral and to support the Schaffer family — you can check it out HERE. James plans to create one for Patrick soon. Thanking fans for their donations and ongoing support, the content creator concluded:

“Thanks again for all your kind words. Please don’t judge me to trying to continue my jovially toned videos. I don’t know how else to be. I have been torn apart on the inside and I need to cope in my own way. Thank you.”

No judgment here. Whatever helps him mourn and pay tribute to his loved ones is exactly what he should be doing. You can read his full post (below):

Such a sad loss for James and all of Patrick and Chris’ loved ones. We will be thinking of them all as they grieve this tragedy. May Patrick and Chris rest in peace…

