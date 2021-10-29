Zayn Malik's Family Shows Support On Social Media Amid Gigi Hadid Breakup & Yolanda Hadid Incident

It appears as though the Zayn Malik–Gigi Hadid split is already set in stone.

Even though reports just came out about the breakup on Thursday, a quick scan of social media confirms that both Gigi and Zayn’s respective families appear to be circling the so-called wagons around their loved ones and dropping connections with the other party.

Of course, Perezcious readers already know that Gigi and Zayn have split following an alleged incident in which the former One Direction singer supposedly got physical with the 26-year-old model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, during an argument at their Pennsylvania home one month ago.

Whatever happened was evidently serious enough that the authorities got involved, and Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment following the allegations, which included the U.K.-born crooner allegedly pushing Yolanda into a dresser during an argument. He chose to plead no contest to those charges, according to new reporting published on Friday morning. Meanwhile, him and Gigi have evidently gone their separate ways, interacting henceforth only to co-parent their daughter, Khai.

Now, Zayn’s family is taking up in his stead. His two younger sisters, Waliyha and Safaa, as well as his cousin, Daniaal Malik, have all taken to social media in the past 24 hours to show their support for the 28-year-old.

Safaa was particularly active on social media following the initial breakup reports, publishing several Instagram Stories posts on Thursday afternoon outlining her support for her brother. In one, she cryptically wrote, “don’t react to toxic people,” and added others including one that held a quote purportedly from Zayn about respecting women.

Meanwhile, Waliyha reshared that same post from Safaa about family and added in a special message that her older brother is “so loved by us all,” as you can see (below):

Interesting! Wonder what she’s trying to say about “karma”… And cousin Daniaal also shared his support for his beloved relative, writing “always got your back blood,” and tagging Zayn in the message.

Talk about trying to get ahead of the story on social media. The Malik clan wasn’t done there, either. Just as Gigi’s family unfollowed Zayn on Instagram following this week’s jaw-dropping controversy and breakup, so too did Zayn’s close circle of loved ones! An eagle-eyed fan account noted that Gigi had lost a few significant followers in recent days:

zayn’s family stopped following Gigi on Instagram. now really started!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Eqc1lXnvnV — Zigi Broke Up!!!!!!! (@ZigiBrokeUp) October 28, 2021

That’s always a sign something is up, TBH!

Obviously, this all continues to point to major breakup drama as we’ve been uncovering more and more sordid details regarding the split and alleged physical altercation.

