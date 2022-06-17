Whoa! Zayn Malik Is COMPLETELY Unrecognizable Now -- LOOK!

Zayn Malik is going through a transformation! Swipe too fast on social media these days and you might accidentally blow by the One Direction alum without even realizing. He just looks THAT different!

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to promote his freshly debuted clothing collection, Paynt By Zayn, but he was really showing off his brand new look! In the new selfie, the 29-year-old rocks a full head of hair (unlike his usual buzzed look in recent years). His dark hair even covers his forehead with some subtle curls. But the changes don’t stop there! He now has a fully grown beard, too!

Ch-ch-check out the hunk for yourself (below):

Wowza!!

Compare that to a photo of him posted just 10 weeks ago:

He’s a whole new man now! Fans couldn’t believe their eyes at the fuller look, writing in the comments:

“Can’t breath [sic]” “ZAYN” “ZAYN WTFF THATS HOT ” “THE SEXIEST DILF”

Hah! Are you loving or hating the new hairstyle, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

