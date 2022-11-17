Nick Cannon’s Baby Momma Abby De La Rosa Clarifies The Confusion Surrounding Baby’s Name

Abby De La Rosa is making sure we’re ALL clear about her baby!



Less than one week after giving birth to her third child with Nick Cannon, the momma bear is clarifying any confusion surrounding her newborn girl’s name. The 32-year-old took to her Instagram story Wednesday to address the common mix up with her newborn, noting:

“For those wondering, our daughter’s first name is ‘BEAUTIFUL’ & her middle name is ‘ZEPPELIN’ I totally understand the confusion but it’s babygirls [sic] actual name”

See (below):

Related: Nick Reacts To Meme About Populating America! LOLz!

This all comes after both she and Cannon shared heartfelt IG posts welcoming their little girl, addressing her as “Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.” Many fans must have believed her first name was merely a compliment being bestowed by the proud parents rather than her actual name, but now everyone can begin referring to her properly!

Baby Beautiful marks Cannon’s 11th child after twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott, whom he currently has another bun in the oven with!

We already know his child support bill ain’t cheap! What do YOU think of Nick’s latest little Cannon’s name, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Abby De La Rosa/Instagram & Avalon/WENN]