Orsolya Gaal Murder: NYC Handyman Lover David Bonola Sentenced To Decades In Prison

The New York City man who stabbed his estranged lover more than 50 times back in April has been sentenced in her death.

We’ve been covering the very sad case of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two from Queens, whose body was stuffed in her son’s hockey duffle bag and dragged down the street to be dumped by the killer. The next morning, a dog walker found the bloody bag and called police.

The investigation quickly led to handyman David Bonola, 44, who was identified as Gaal’s estranged lover. After police charged Bonola with the violent crime, they interrogated him over it. He eventually admitted to the killing in an act of passion after he confronted Gaal at her family home. Then, earlier this month, we reported on how he pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and owned up to the horrific act as part of a plea deal.

Now, he’s receiving the consequences of his deadly actions. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Bonola to 25 years in prison for Gaal’s brutal killing. As part of the plea deal, he is also facing five years of probation following his release. Per the US Sun, the Mexican national will be subject to deportation back to his home country after he serves the prison sentence.

After the prison term was handed down on Wednesday, prosecutors spoke about the result. Queens Assistant District Attorney John Kosinski said in a statement to the media:

“The defendant stands before you today having taken responsibility for this violent and senseless act of taking the life of Orsolya Gaal. It devastated their family, shocked the community and left two sons to go forward in life without their mother.”

And lead Queens D.A. Melinda Katz added her reaction to the prison sentence, as well:

“This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones. Today’s sentencing, however, provides a measure of justice and I hope the victim’s family can rest easier knowing that the person responsible was held fully accountable.”

Such an awful situation. At least justice has been handed down, and Bonola will serve out the next several decades in prison because of this shocking and grisly attack. Still, it can’t bring back the wife and mother. And from here on forever, her family must grapple with the terrible tragedy. Sending our love and condolences to Gaal’s loved ones, and especially her two teenage children, amid this awful time.

R.I.P.

