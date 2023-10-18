Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Still Hasn't Responded To Mackenzie's Divorce Filing -- But She Insists They’re Not Together?!

What is going on between Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards? If you ask her, absolutely nothing!

For those who aren’t up to date with the drama, the 26-year-old reality star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February after he was arrested and charged with harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and violating an order of protection. She was granted a restraining order against Ryan and custody of their son Jagger and daughter Stella at the time. And just days after her filing, Ryan was busted for “stalking” and “violating an order of protection” for a second time.

Related: Why Maci Bookout Went To Ryan Edwards’ Court Hearing!

He pleaded guilty to the charges and ended up in prison for several months before heading to rehab. It’s been a rocky road for Mackenzie and Ryan. After everything he has done toward his ex-wife, she seemed to be done with him completely. But then cut to August. Mackenzie was seen outside his rehab facility… still wearing her wedding ring. Things also seemed very friendly between them.

All signs seemed to point toward a potential reconciliation between Mackenzie and Ryan. When asked about their relationship during the Teen Moms: The Next Chapter, a now five-months sober Ryan insisted the pair “will continue” with their divorce. However, he said he was unsure if Mackenzie wanted to move forward with it now. This news wasn’t well received by his other baby momma, Maci Bookout, or his parents, as they feared she would risk his sobriety.

But it turns out it didn’t go over well with Mackenzie either!

Over the weekend, the momma of two posted then deleted several pictures of their two children on social media. But before she deleted the photos (and eventually her entire account), The Sun reported Mackenzie addressed whether she was back with her ex-husband! When a fan asked if she was with Ryan again, the MTV personality simply responded:

“God no lol.”

Hmm…

But here’s the thing — whether she’s done or not, he hasn’t had the heart to pull the trigger. The outlet reported that Ryan has not responded to her divorce filing yet! In fact, he has not even hired a new attorney for the case after his previous lawyer, Chrissy Mincey, unexpectedly filed a motion to “withdraw as counsel for Defendant Ryan Christopher Edwards.” So what’s going on? Why hasn’t he responded to the filing? Are they secretly trying to work things out? Is it just him doing it?? That’s going to upset a few people if so. Or has he been waiting to move forward with the divorce until finishing rehab? Is he just dragging his feet on the matter?

It’s certainly inneresting that these two seemingly haven’t been pushing to finalize the divorce yet, especially since they’ve been vocal about moving on. Speaking of which, Ryan seems to have moved on with someone else! The Sun also reported weeks back that the 35-year-old has been involved with single mom Amanda Conner after they met in treatment over the summer. He even posted a since-deleted pic of her on his motorcycle – which sources claim is a big deal for him! The source said:

“They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed]. Choosing to use your time on and the type of people you’re surrounding yourself with is not okay. This girl is dangerous.”

Umm… “dangerous?!” She reportedly has been in and out of jail over the years. She has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance multiple times. Most recently, she was busted in August for drugs general category for resale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contraband in a penal institution. But the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges. Yikes…

If Maci and his parents were worried about him getting back together with Mackenzie, then they really would not like him being involved with — romantically or not — with Amanda. Right??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Mackenzie and Ryan will rekindle their relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube]