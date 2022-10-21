Amanda Bynes Took Back Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael But They're NOT Engaged! Here's What's Going On!

Amanda Bynes is giving things another try with her ex-fiancé.

The former child star is apparently back together once again with on-again, off-again boyfriend-turned-fiancé-turned-boyfriend Paul Michael. And at least as of right now, the two are not planning on a wedding any time soon. But it sounds like they’re trying to make things work with each other all the same!

TMZ first reported the reconciliation on Friday morning. According to the outlet, the couple is “taking it slow” with their connection right now, and “no one’s talking” about planning a wedding or anything like that. In fact, they reportedly no longer consider themselves engaged. Just taking really chill, non-permanent steps like face tattoos. Kidding!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the She’s The Man star and her partner called off their engagement over the summer. For a while, it looked like the split was permanent, with each one choosing to go their own way. But things have changed since then.

Now, sources close to the couple say Paul has been living with the TV vet at her home in El Lay again. Insiders report this came about after the duo decided to try dating again. In fact, they apparently weren’t broken up nearly as long as people thought. An insider alleged to the news outlet that the pair’s summer split “only lasted about two weeks.” After breaking things off in July, they were reportedly “back at it and dating again” in early August.

Of course, the What A Girl Wants alum recently hinted to as much. Back on Saturday, she posted a subtle snap to social media in which she could be seen holding a man’s hand. At the time, it wasn’t explicitly clear that the person pictured was Paul.

But on Friday morning, TMZ reported that they “confirmed” with insiders that it was Paul’s hand holding hers in the snap. So that would seem to doubly bolster this reconciliation reveal.

Still, it’s said they are taking things more slowly this time around. The outlet doubles down on noting the couple is not currently engaged. Even though they supposedly still “talk about getting married,” it sounds like that move is still TBD. In fact, the report asserts the Big Fat Liar star and her man are “just not sure if they will ever tie the knot.”

And that’s OK! To each their own. We just wish Amanda and Paul the best as they navigate love and whatever may come with it! Sending good vibes!

