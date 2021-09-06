Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are 'Going Through A Rocky Patch' And It Sounds Like She's Almost Ready To Walk Away

Scott Disick is not coming across as his very best self after all that Younes Bendjima-related direct message drama of the past week.

And it’s not just causing issues for him and his baby momma, Kourtney Kardashian — it’s also apparently creating major problems within his current romantic relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.

Related: Here’s How Amelia Hamlin Feels About Scott’s Leaked DMs! (And It Ain’t Good!)

Our first clue came on Sunday, when Hamlin posted that infamous pic to her Instagram Stories showing off a tank top that read “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” The shot across the bow was obviously a very clear implication of her displeasure with Lord Disick’s ongoing DM issues.

Well now, the sources are popping out of the woodwork to double down on some of these perceived grievances, and it sounds like Amelia is questioning her time with the Flip It Like Disick alum, to say the least. A source confirmed to People on Monday morning that the duo had “hit a rocky path” in their romance amid all the leaked DM drama.

The insider explained that the pair chose not to spend the long Labor Day weekend together, and added:

“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

That’s not exactly a strong endorsement of the relationship continuing much longer… jeez!

And it goes beyond that, too. Just like Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook appeared to abruptly split up just like that, so too are Amelia and the 38-year-old reality TV star suddenly having relationship-threatening issues:

“They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues. They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together.”

Ouch!

It’s obviously not something that has festered for a long time or anything, but this marks the first big public snag in the couple’s relationship — will it be enough to turn Amelia off to the father of three for good? Or can they get through it?

Related: Travis And Kourtney Double Down On PDA Pics After Scott’s Leaked Criticism!

All we know is somehow, somewhere, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are trying to play it cool and hold back their potential excitement and celebration, should a breakup happen at some point in the future…

Just saying!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is this the beginning of the end? Or just a little speed bump to get over?!

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Scott Disick/Instagram]