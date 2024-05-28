Major Eyewear Company Drops Diddy’s Sean John Frames Amid Legal Troubles & Horrifying Cassie Video!

Diddy just got hit where it REALLY hurts… the wallet!

In light of recent revelations made about the disgraced rapper, eyewear retailer America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has made the decision to ditch Diddy’s Sean John frames, according to a rep for the retailer via TMZ.

Related: Mike Tyson Had A Scary Medical ‘Flare Up’ On A Flight From Miami To LA — Details!

The news outlet reported that physical stores received an alert last week informing them to remove all Sean John frames from availability and to replace them with other store stock. It’s not clear what the retailer plans to do with all the unsold products, but stores were apparently told to await further instructions.

YIKES.

Additional sources told TMZ that America’s Best began removing Sean John frames from their online site last month, and now physical stores have followed suit. As of now, the company hasn’t made any official statements regarding the decision, but between allll of Diddy’s legal troubles and the horrifying footage of him beating Cassie, it’s probably not too far fetched to assume that they just don’t want to be associated with him anymore. First Peloton dropping his music and now America’s Best dropping his eyewear! Ouch. Who’s next?! Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments (below)…

[Images via Complex/YouTube]