Amy Duggar Cries Begging For Cousin Josh To Get 'Harshest Sentence' Possible For Child Porn

Josh Duggar is finally facing sentencing today after being found guilty on child porn charges back in December. While his mother and his wife may be asking for leniency, not all the Duggars are circling the wagons.

Amy King Duggar spoke out one last time in an effort to get her cousin locked up for as long as legally possible. The estranged family member has been saying what the rest of us have been thinking about the case, and that didn’t stop on Wednesday.

She tweeted, referring to his disgusting mugshot:

“This is the day that smug gross smile slowly fades as he gets locked away.”

But she didn’t just take to Twitter. She also wrote a full letter to the judge in the case — but apparently they didn’t want to hear from her as she wasn’t immediate family or family of a victim? And Josh’s legal team certainly didn’t want to get her words on record.

The Sun, however, was happy to publish a video of the 19 Kids and Counting alum reading her message aloud. And it makes for an even more emotional experience.

She asked for the “harshest sentence” possible, explaining it still wouldn’t be “enough”:

“It’s not justice for the children. There will never be justice for the children. Twenty years isn’t enough.”

She added:

“There is a bible verse, Luke 17:2. ‘It’s better to hang a millstone over your head and jump into the ocean if you’re going to hurt one of my little ones.’ I’m sure he’s watched several children get hurt. If the bible says jump in the ocean and drown, how long would that equal in prison?”

Damn. That’s some Old Testament justice.

Speaking to the outlet, she also offered what insight she could into her cousin’s twisted mind. She recalled:

“He was charismatic. He was funny. We had inside jokes. We didn’t talk all the time, but we kept in touch. We played all the time together outside. It was healthy play. He was a happy guy. I don’t know where that took a turn. I am clueless on that, truly.”

Under the surface, there was a “monster” waiting to prey on children. Now that Amy sees it, she’s shocked:

“There is no remorse… It’s almost sociopath. There is no emotion at all. It’s very immature and extremely heartbreaking.”

What did she know? Well, after 2015 we all learned a little — but not even close to the full extent. It was the same for Amy:

“I knew he had a pornography problem, but I had no idea it went to the lowest of the low. Very demonic. Extremely demonic to enjoy that.”

While she said she had no idea how he could have become what he has, she did note that he’s been “protected” his whole life. But now even Jim Bob Duggar “can’t stop him from going to prison.” She firmly believes even if he doesn’t get the full sentence that it’s going to be far worse than the pampered former reality star realizes:

“He’s in for a rude awakening very much so, I don’t know how he’s feeling. I don’t know if he feels like he has a good legal team and maybe it’ll work out for him. Either way, whatever prison he goes to is probably going to feel like a year every single day. He has no idea what’s to come.”

Will it wipe away the smirk? We’ll have to see.

