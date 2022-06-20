MORE Duggar Family Drama -- Amy Reveals She's Estranged From Her Father

Jim Bob Duggar isn’t the only family member from which Amy Duggar King is estranged.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum often appeared on the show as a close cousin of the main fam. However, she has since vocally distanced herself from the patriarch amid accusations, among various other offenses, that he covered up eldest son Josh Duggar‘s 2015 molestation scandal. And when some Duggars circled the wagons amid last year’s child porn trial, she spoke out the loudest against Josh.

It hasn’t been an easy time to be a Duggar, but Amy has handled herself well — being willing to cut ties if it meant being on the side of truth and justice.

It turns out the reality star had some practice. As she revealed on Monday, she also had to “put boundaries in place” with her own father. She tweeted:

“My relationship with my dad is non existent. I had to put boundaries in place for protection.”

Whoa! She didn’t specify what went down, but it must have been pretty bad. She added for all the other kids out there with problematic parents:

“If your day was hard your are not alone and I see you.. I’m sorry your dad didn’t step up and be the loving father that you deserve in your life.”

As always, we appreciate her sharing the tough truth.

On a bright note, this message wasn’t on Father’s Day. For the actual day on Sunday, her social media was home instead to a very sweet and grateful post about the best dad in her life — her husband and the father of her child, Dillon King.

So glad she’s breaking the cycle! Good for you, gurl!

