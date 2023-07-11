One Life To Live Star Andrea Evans Dead At 66 After Breast Cancer Battle

A legendary daytime TV star has sadly died.

Andrea Evans, known for One Life to Live, passed away on Sunday after a battle with breast cancer, according to her former manager, Don Carroll, via People. Her current manager Nick Leicht also told the outlet on Tuesday:

“I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with.”

Andrea was 66. She reportedly died at her home in Pasadena, California.

The actress leaves behind her husband Stephen Rodriguez and their 19-year-old daughter Kylie. In a heartbreaking statement, Stephen reflected on what a “remarkable” woman she was, sharing:

“Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

He continued:

“She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Their teenage daughter also opened up about the “immeasurable loss” she now faces after her mother’s “courageous battle with cancer.” Kylie expressed:

“At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend.”

We cannot imagine. So young to lose a mother.

Kylie continued:

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her. Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength. She faced each hurdle with grace and determination, cherishing every precious moment. Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

Just like her dad, she seems to be finding strength in the notion her mother’s spirit will live on, noting:

“Although my mother’s physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure. The lessons she taught me about resilience, kindness, and love will guide me through the difficult journey ahead.”

As mentioned, Andrea grew famous for playing the troubled teen Tina Lord on One Life to Life, a role that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. She then starred as Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless, Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions, Patty Walker on The Bay, and Vivian Price in the web series DeVanity, for which she also earned a Daytime Emmy nomination. She was also in movies A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, and Hit List.

Many friends are now mourning her loss, including Frank Valentini, the former executive producer of OLTL and the current EP of General Hospital. He wrote alongside a throwback photo of Andrea with her cast mates (see HERE):

“I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL. She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family.”

General Hospital alum Nancy Lee Grahn also paid tribute, saying:

“I’m so sorry to hear about Andrea Evans. Kim Zimmer, Andrea and I came to NYC via Chicago per ABC Daytime Television back in the day together. Lovely woman. Donated to Cancer foundation today. We’ve got to fund the hell out these orgs so they can kill cancer and not our friends.”

We are sending so much love to all those mourning Andrea at this time, especially Stephen and Kylie. May she rest in peace.

