Photos Of Angelina Jolie's Alleged Injuries From Brad Pitt Plane Attack Revealed!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More shocking insight into the attack Angelina Jolie allegedly suffered several year ago has come to light.

As we’ve been reporting, the actress anonymously filed for the FBI to release reports from an alleged 2016 domestic violence incident between her and Brad Pitt — supposedly to determine why the investigation was closed without any charges filed. Earlier this week, plenty of disturbing details about the exes’ spat made headlines as a result of the filing, and now, alleged picture proof of the reported injuries she sustained as a result of Pitt’s outburst on the infamous flight are being released as well!

According to the report reviewed by Page Six on Thursday, the couple got into a physical confrontation amid a two-legged trip from Nice, France to Los Angeles, California in September 2016. They were on a private jet at the time with their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14. The Maleficent star claimed Brad had been drinking and acting erratically the entire flight, even pouring beer on her at one point.

Things escalated when the 58-year-old allegedly yelled at her in a restroom on board the plane. During the incident, her then-husband allegedly “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” shook her, and pushed her into the bathroom wall. He then allegedly shouted:

“You’re f**king up this family.”

Two of their minor children, whose names were redacted from the report, “were outside the door crying,” and they asked:

“Are you OK, Mommy?”

Rather than let Angie comfort them, Brad reportedly turned his attention to the children. He first responded:

“No, Mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

According to the mother of six, one of her children clapped back at their father, arguing:

“It’s not her, it’s you, you prick.”

That ticked off the Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star who allegedly ran toward one of the children “like he was going to attack.” Scary stuff!! Frightened for her kid’s safety, Angelina got Brad into a chokehold that he tried to break free from by throwing himself backward, knocking his partner into chairs behind them. And it is because of this violence that Angelina allegedly suffered several injuries to her back, hand, and elbow.

In new photos released in the FBI document and obtained by the outlet, the Eternals star shared pictures of her bruises with the government organization. The black and white photocopies are a bit grainy, so it’s hard to tell exactly what the extent of her injuries was, but it seems she sustained some serious bruising. One photo features a close-up shot of her left hand. Just above her thumb is a large black spot with further bruising or scratches extending outward. A second photo, this time of her elbow, shows another large injury under a set of tattoos. The report also claimed the 47-year-old suffered “a rug-burn type wound” on one hand — but a photo of the injury was not made public. Take a look at the unsealed pics HERE.

Seems intense! Thank goodness the alleged injuries weren’t worse though. Jolie also told FBI agents she may have caused a scratch on Pitt while trying to keep him away from the kids. A photo was not attached.

Interestingly, the outlet also revealed the FBI report included statements from the co-parents’ children. They supposedly recounted the incident in detailed handwritten documents provided by Jolie. It’s unclear what the kids had to say about the fight since the papers were mostly redacted.

This chokehold incident sadly wasn’t the only instance of alleged emotional and physical abuse occurring on the flight. According to Angie, she felt like a “hostage” during the trip home, especially as she tried to delay the second leg of travel so she and her children could get away from Pitt, per ET. The family ultimately had to travel to LA as planned, and when they landed, Pitt allegedly stopped them from deplaning “for about 20 minutes” after discovering his wife was trying to take the kids to a hotel for a few hours of rest.

Ultimately, Brad wasn’t arrested or charged. The federal bureau completed its investigation in November of the same year, with a case agent stating there were “several factors” stopping the agency from pursuing legal consequences. Rumors have circulated about an alleged inflight incident between the couple for years, but this is the first time we’ve gotten a look into the investigation. Neither star has ever publicly addressed the fight before — though a source close to Brad told People on Wednesday Angie purposely brought this confrontation back into the spotlight to seek revenge amid the exes’ bitter custody battle. Both parties have reportedly had access to these files for six years now, meaning there was no need to make this public unless she was trying to hurt him! Hmm.

Somewhat proving the insider’s point, Angelina doesn’t seem fazed by the controversy at all! On Thursday, she was photographed with her son Knox at Universal Studios. Hah! She smiled in a while dress alongside her son while visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in LA. She seemed SO unbothered by all this making headlines again, too! So, maybe this was a big media stunt to get back at her ex?? Or did she really need these files? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

