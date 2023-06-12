Ariana Madix Enjoys Early Surprise Birthday Celebration With Her New Man! Heartwarming Highlights HERE!

Ariana Madix is living her best life after a very tough start to the year.

Of course, the Vanderpump Rules star has been dealing with the aftermath of her now-ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s shocking months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. But while the infidelity has been brutal on Ariana, it’s clear she’s moving on really well — and taking steps to improve her life. It’s her summer on deck!!

Over the weekend, the Bravo star proved that vibe in a big way. Even though her next birthday isn’t for a couple more weeks — Ariana will turn 38 on June 24, to be exact — she celebrated the coming milestone with a lovely outing! And the best part was the whole thing turned out to be a surprise!!

On Instagram on Sunday night, fitness trainer Daniel Wai — who has been romantically linked to Ariana ever since the two popped up at Coachella earlier this spring — posted a sweet new pic of himself hanging with the reality TV star.

Referencing her longtime BFF Bradley Kearns, Wai revealed how Ariana’s pals got the star to think she was just going to dinner. But instead, they surprised her with an outing to the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City!!

The unexpected birthday bash was cool enough, but the sweet snap of Daniel and Ariana holding onto each other tightly is even better. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Awww!

Like we noted, Wai and Madix have been linked for a couple months now, since first being seen at another music fest. So to see them taking things to the next level in the Big Apple warms our hearts! Plus, this festival had performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and many more. So it was no wonder they had a good time!

That wasn’t the only snap from this weekend’s east coast partying, either. Across several pals’ IG Stories, Ariana, Daniel, and other friends popped up again and again.

Ch-ch-check out more of the highlights (below):

Love that!!

Remember, insiders previously reported to ET that Ariana and Daniel have been “having fun” together and “casually hanging out with no label.” But regardless of how serious that does or doesn’t become, it’s impossible not to see the smile on her face when they’re together!

Of course, all this comes on the heels of a wild Vanderpump Rules reunion that stretched across the last couple weeks. Andy Cohen‘s team of producers laid it all out there for a battle between Ariana, Raquel, and Tom. To say things have been slightly contentious on air would be, uh, the understatement of the century.

So at least the Florida-born star is taking some time to enjoy life and move forward to bigger and better things after going through the crucible of the Scandoval! #TeamAriana forever, y’all! Reactions??

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Instagram/MEGA/WENN/Daniel Wai/Instagram]