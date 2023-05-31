Ariana Madix Fan BOOTED From Tom Sandoval's Pittsburgh Show After Holding Up Anti-Scandoval Sign!

Tom Sandoval may have tried to escape the heat with a cover band show in Pittsburgh over Memorial Day weekend, but Ariana Madix fans were there to call him out!

As we reported on Monday, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was rocking out at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in the western Pennsylvania town over the three-day weekend. But not everybody in attendance was a fan of his! In fact, there was at least one woman in the crowd who made it VERY clear she supported Ariana in the Vanderpump Rules cheating brouhaha of the decade!!

Related: Brock Davies Claims Raquel Mailed WHAT To Tom After Letters Were Exposed?!

While Tom and his Most Extras were rocking out in the middle of their show, a woman in the front of the crowd held up a paper sign that read “#TeamAriana”!! She then made sure EVERYBODY inside could see it by turning around to the entire audience to give a full 360-degree view of the handmade message!

Sadly, per TMZ, the pro-Madix maven didn’t get to hang around very long. Security at the establishment quickly rushed in. Then, per the outlet, one security member “snatched the sign before she was escorted out by another.”

Womp, womp!

But images were captured!! You can see a snap of the anti-Raquel Leviss sign for yourself HERE!

Of course, this comes on the heels of the s**t show Tom created for himself on the way into Pittsburgh over the weekend. As we’ve been reporting, the Bravo-lebrity was caught by an eagle-eyed observer sitting on an airplane and talking to Raquel on the phone.

So, his weekend in western PA didn’t exactly start off very well. And this Ariana-supporting fan in the audience made sure things went from bad to worse!

Related: Switching Sides? Andy Cohen DEFENDS Tom Sandoval Amid Online Hate!

As for Tom’s word on the matter, he said this to TMZ about the show at Jergel’s (below):

“The show we played in Pittsburgh was sold out and the people were incredible.”

Mmmkay!

What do y’all think about this not-so-silent protest, tho, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]