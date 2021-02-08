Emma Stone Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Running Errands!

Pregnancy’s not slowing down this momma-to-be!

Emma Stone was spotted in El Lay Saturday sporting casual attire that perfectly showed off her growing baby bump! And we continue to be SO EXCITED for her and husband Dave McCary!

The leading lady was seen running errands in black leggings and a long denim shirt over the weekend, but didn’t forget the trendiest accessories of all: sunglasses, a matching black bag, and of course, a white face mask!! We LOVE to see it. You can take a look at the pregnant Oscar winner HERE.

It was just last month that a source gushed to ET that “it’s been so nice” for the 32-year-old and her baby daddy to quarantine together as they prepare for their new arrival. The insider added:

“They’re going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team.”

Aww! Such a sweet endorsement. The “great team” has been together since 2017 when they began dating, but it was over the summer when fans speculated the duo might have gotten secretly married! Following their 2019 engagement, the La La Land performer was caught wearing a gold band on that finger during a video interview with Reese Witherspoon.

Her followers also honed in on a conversation with Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute, with the doctor joking:

“If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life.”

Stone responded:

“Thankfully, I didn’t do that.”

While neither the Amazing Spider-Man alum nor SNL segment director have acknowledged the marriage stuff, it’s clear they are happily in wedded bliss!

We couldn’t be happier for them!! How great to know that their friends think they are well suited to be successful parents, too! That must be such a confidence boost, especially since Stone admitted to then-bestie Jennifer Lawrence in 2018:

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

Dreams are coming true!

Now that we’re getting closer to the little tot’s arrival, do you think we’ll get any glimpses of the baby once the little one’s here OR will the parents keep their child hidden away from the spotlight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

