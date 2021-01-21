Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard 'Needed A Little Therapy Brush-Up' At The Start Of The Pandemic

Seriously, does anyone embody #CoupleGoals more than Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard?

Beyond how much fun they seem to have together, their amazing parenting style, and the great work they do for families in need with their company Hello Bello, these two have ALWAYS been open and honest with the public about their marriage struggles. They set such a wonderful example for other couples of vulnerability and grace… and yes, we do kind of want them to adopt us.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly In ‘A F**ked Up Place Personally’ Amid Megan Fox Relationship

That being said, even the strongest couple was tested during the pandemic, and Kristen and Dax are no exception. But quarantining with loved ones has also provided a unique opportunity to grow closer. The Good Place star told People:

“We’ve learned everything about each other because we haven’t been able to leave! The main thing I’ve learned is something I learned from Glennon Doyle, which is that we just need to give each other grace under circumstances.”

The duo has long advocated couple’s therapy, and this past year the practice has been more important than ever. Kristen continued:

“[Everyone’s] proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we’re all caged in with each other. Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up.”

She added:

“Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It’s been incredibly helpful.”

The mother of two shared:

“In this pandemic, I have wide eyes and I like to start a lot of projects. My knitting’s on the table all the time, and I’m switching purses even though I’m not going anywhere, or I’m deciding that I need to refold my jeans and they’re on the floor. He’s been very gracious in the fluttering around the house in order to console myself. Most of the graciousness has been coming from him!”

Related: Dax & Kristen Open Up About Getting Through Difficult Relapse

Kristen may be selling herself a bit short there — we bet her husband would commend her on her graciousness as well, particularly in dealing with his recent relapse. As you may recall, the Parenthood alum began abusing his prescription pain medication after multiple injuries. He opened up about using again amidst his 16-year sober birthday and getting back on the wagon for his podcast Armchair Expert.

The actress later told Ellen Degeneres:

“One of the main reasons I love him is he’s also addicted to growth. He’s addicted to evolving. And he was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ We’re going back to therapy. I love that he’s addicted to growth and I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

We’re glad therapy has been such a great resource for them during this difficult year, and as always, we appreciate their willingness to share the highs and the lows with all of us.

[Image via WENN]