Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Intimate Beverly Hills Date Night! Awww!

Enjoying a Saturday night out and about in Beverly Hills… it sure ain’t a bad lifestyle if you can get it!

That’s where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on Saturday evening, strolling through one of America’s richest zip codes arm-in-arm and showing out for the paparazzi as they arrived at Oliveta to dine.

Related: Is J.Lo Rocking The SAME Bracelet Ben Bought For Her Way Back In 2002?!

According to TMZ, the duo showed up at the establishment at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, and stayed until “around 11,” so clearly they had “lots to talk about.” Something tells us the food was probably pretty good, too! Ha!

Sure, it wasn’t a week spent out in the super-romantic south of France on a high-powered, expensive yacht — the couple had just returned from a vacation there, as you’ll recall — but it sounds like they had nice, intimate time enjoying a low-key dinner together.

And, you know, dealing with the paparazzi. (Pics can be seen HERE, for those interested.)

These two continue to impress in the press, after getting back from that aforementioned vacay to France where they hung on each other like two kids in love. Clearly, they are enjoying their second act together: certainly older, almost definitely wiser, but just as passionate as ever! Heck, we practically LOST IT when they recreated that booty-touching moment for the world last month…

Related: Jen And Ben Make Their Instagram Debut Official… On Pal Leah Remini’s Account! Whoa!

As fans will recall, J.Lo also has ulterior motives being out here on the west coast right now, as she’s reportedly house hunting in El Lay. We’ll see what she ends up deciding is best for her fam — and whether she and Ben end up shacking up together, or keeping their stuff separate — but she’s clearly making a commitment to be in sunny California MUCH more often! Couple that with a reported school search for her kids with all this, and you know it’s serious.

What do U make of Ben and Jen and all of this relationship news, Perezcious readers?! Think they’ve got what it takes to go the distance this time around?

With all this Jen-to-LA news and speculation, could an engagement be coming soon?? Or are we getting WAY ahead of ourselves?!

Sound OFF about everything here with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]