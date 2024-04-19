The BEST Internet Reactions To The Tortured Poets Department!

The Tortured Poets Department is here — and the internet is already down bad for it!

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album finally dropped on Friday. With 31 new tracks (!!!), fans have so much to discuss and analyze, especially since she didn’t hold back with her feelings on this project. People have already figured out she gushed about current boyfriend Travis Kelce a few times on TTPD. We also got a scathing takedown of her longtime arch-nemesis Kim Kardashian on the album, in which Taylor compared her to a high school bully! Ouch!

But the biggest surprise of all? It’s not the Charlie Puth reference! LOLz! It’s the fact the album isn’t all that much about the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn after all! Instead, a lot of it covers her month-or-so fling with Matty Healy! Damn. Talk about brutal — for both of them! Naturally, between the heartbreaking lyrics and references to some big names in Hollywood, everyone’s freaking out!

And they didn’t hesitate to share all of their thoughts — and memes — about the album so far on the internet! Don’t worry, we compiled some of the best reactions, so you don’t have to go digging around yourself! Ch-ch-check them out (below):

Ed Kelce rolling out of bed today pic.twitter.com/uDuVCLU8VP — The Phog (@phoggg) April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift making a whole diss record about Kim K is absolutely hilarious!! Hopped on that track like, “AND ANOTHER THING…!!!” pic.twitter.com/3l4BR5US3P — Twila-Amoure ???? (@TwilaAmoure) April 19, 2024

you thought the heartbreak poetry album would be about a 6 year relationship ending? nope 2 month situationship with matty healy — oat ???? HEARD GETAWAY CAR (@bleacherscoded) April 19, 2024

Charlie Puth when he wakes up in the morning & sees a ton of streams on his music pic.twitter.com/uJUvfux7fi — rebecca. (@bigrapputation) April 19, 2024

taylor swift writing the lyric “i’m having his baby, no i’m not, but you should see your faces” #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/bhGJN1QIr6 — swiftie wins ???? (@swifferwins) April 19, 2024

taylor swift being intentionally unclear on what song is about who #tsttpd pic.twitter.com/xUWBp4tIS5 — athena (@vlezvs) April 19, 2024

The only thing more mortifying than your ex writing a breakup album about you is your ex writing a breakup album that actually isn’t even about you. RIP Joe Alwyn, a man who wasn’t even eulogized at his own funeral. — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) April 19, 2024

“omg poor travis how does he feel about the album being about matty?” guys travis is perfectly fine she just gave him a chinese finger trap to play with and it’ll be a minute before he works out how to get out of it — freaky ass white boy (@slimerxt) April 19, 2024

When you realise you gotta process 31 New Taylor Swift songs lyrics pic.twitter.com/oI14qcXIHN — d ???? (@vampireswiftt) April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift: another year another album! Here’s 31 more songs George R.R. Martin: pic.twitter.com/BL5WRHKPU2 — Washington Post Universe Guy (@davejorgenson) April 19, 2024

all the wedding mentions in TTPD are making me crumble pic.twitter.com/ejQv4zutIQ — Ron is a tortured poet (@midnightstrack2) April 19, 2024

everyone named Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Peter, Cassandra, Aimee, Robin, Lucy, Jack, Ken, Sarah, and Hannah after casually hearing Taylor Swift mention them in a song

pic.twitter.com/aOvZOw1EQD — holly (@eversongbirds) April 19, 2024

"I cry a lot but I am so productive, it's an art" HELP I FEEL SO SEEN — My Tweets Ricochet (@tweetsricochet) April 19, 2024

Aristotle in his grave after hearing his name in a Taylor Swift song

pic.twitter.com/HEo46DFPCR — holly ⸆⸉ (@eversongbirds) April 19, 2024

cracking up at the idea of matty healy bringing a typewriter to the apartment like it’s a mf laptop — Marco Huerta ???? (@themarcohuerta) April 19, 2024

And, of course, we also have to throw in a few of the hilarious TikTok reactions! Watch (below):

@elderswiftie LIKE YEAH IM GLAD SHE KNEW WHAT FACE I WAS GOING TO MAKE. AM I THE A-HOLE? OMGSH AM I THE WINE MOM?! disclaimer: i LOVE babies and moms. but not when people say “i want to have his babies” (ick) thetorturedpoetsdepartment ♬ original sound – erica ????

It’s safe to say Swifties will be talking about (and processing) this album for quite some time! What are YOUR thoughts on TTPD, Perezcious readers? Do you love it? Sound OFF in the comments below!

