Taylor Swift

The BEST Internet Reactions To The Tortured Poets Department!

The Tortured Poets Department is here — and the internet is already down bad for it!

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album finally dropped on Friday. With 31 new tracks (!!!), fans have so much to discuss and analyze, especially since she didn’t hold back with her feelings on this project. People have already figured out she gushed about current boyfriend Travis Kelce a few times on TTPD. We also got a scathing takedown of her longtime arch-nemesis Kim Kardashian on the album, in which Taylor compared her to a high school bully! Ouch!

But the biggest surprise of all? It’s not the Charlie Puth reference! LOLz! It’s the fact the album isn’t all that much about the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn after all! Instead, a lot of it covers her month-or-so fling with Matty Healy! Damn. Talk about brutal — for both of them! Naturally, between the heartbreaking lyrics and references to some big names in Hollywood, everyone’s freaking out!

And they didn’t hesitate to share all of their thoughts — and memes — about the album so far on the internet! Don’t worry, we compiled some of the best reactions, so you don’t have to go digging around yourself! Ch-ch-check them out (below):

And, of course, we also have to throw in a few of the hilarious TikTok reactions! Watch (below):

@elderswiftie

LIKE YEAH IM GLAD SHE KNEW WHAT FACE I WAS GOING TO MAKE. AM I THE A-HOLE? OMGSH AM I THE WINE MOM?! disclaimer: i LOVE babies and moms. but not when people say “i want to have his babies” (ick) thetorturedpoetsdepartment

♬ original sound – erica ????

@grandpasyummytoes

Joe Alwyn’s publicist just listened to The Tortured Poets Department #taylorswift #swifttok #ttpd #thetorturedpoetsdepartment #joealwyn

♬ thanK you aIMee – Taylor Swift

It’s safe to say Swifties will be talking about (and processing) this album for quite some time! What are YOUR thoughts on TTPD, Perezcious readers? Do you love it? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 19, 2024 11:07am PDT

