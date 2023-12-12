Beyoncé Accused Of Ripping Off Artist's Designs Without Permission For Renaissance Tour Visuals!

Beyoncé has been CALLED OUT!

The pop star has been on top of the world since kicking off her popular Renaissance tour and releasing its accompanying film — but did she (or someone on her team) steal from another artist in the process??

That’s what artist Hajime Sorayama is claiming! He took aim at the singer on Monday, arguing the Cuff It performer ripped off his designs in her tour visuals! He first shared an image from the concert, in which a video played of the singer in a metallic robotic-looking outfit and compared it to a nearly identical visual he designed, suggesting she copied his style without permission. He wrote in the caption on Instagram:

“Yo @beyonce You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man [The Weeknd] “

Dang!

Related: Beyoncé Reveals Blue Ivy Saw ALL The Hate About Her ‘Lackluster’ Dancing!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

According to TMZ, fans had long been under the impression Queen B’s visuals were inspired by the Japanese illustrator, so the fact he’s now loudly calling her out proves that’s not the case. That said, it’s unclear if he’s just trying to point out the similarities or if he plans to take up legal action. It’s certainly not the first time the 42-year-old’s been put on blast for something like this, though. Just saying…

Plus, we can imagine why the 76-year-old artist might be salty, too. She’s made bank on this tour — surely he would’ve liked to profit off it too (especially if his work really was the inspo)! But that’s where some fans have a problem. While the Grammy winner is yet to respond, many of her supporters have come to her defense in the comments on the ‘gram, arguing she actually drew inspiration from the 1972 film Metropolis, as have many other designers.

Hmm…

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Did Bey rip off this artist? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Beyoncé/YouTube]