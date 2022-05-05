Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West 'Walked Out' During Her SNL Monologue & Refused To Talk To Her After!

Kanye West was there to support Kim Kardashian while she hosted Saturday Night Live back in October of last year.

But as we’re learning now, the 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer didn’t vibe with Kim’s comments during her opening monologue. And so he apparently stormed out — and then refused to talk to her afterwards!!

It all was revealed on the newest episode of The Kardashians, which debuted on Thursday on Hulu. In the new ep, Kim had just finished her memorable SNL gig. (Yes, of course, that was the same late-night TV gig that started IT ALL with new boyfriend Pete Davidson!)

During her now-infamous late night opener, Perezcious readers will recall how Kim delivered this line about her then-soon-to-be ex-husband:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing — his personality.”

Funny, right?! We definitely laughed at the time! But, uh, Yeezy did NOT!

Kim reveals to little sis Khloé Kardashian that Ye was apparently so mad about that line, he stormed of the set and left the studio!!! Kim vented to the Revenge Body star, saying:

“He walked out on SNL, like, mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since.”

Jeez!

It apparently wasn’t the “personality” punch line that pissed off Kanye, either. Kim explained to Khlo-money that two other words used in that short quip were the source of the Jesus Walks rapper’s ire:

“He’s upset at the fact that I said, ‘The reason I divorced him.’ So, the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I’d used the words ‘filed for divorce.’ And he was upset I also said he was a ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Uhhh, what?! Honestly, those seem like really overly-specific concerns that don’t actually matter. “Divorced” versus “filed for divorce”?!?! And that caused a storm-out?? Come on, man…

In a confessional clip, Kim copped to being frustrated about Ye’s reaction:

“I never want to offend anyone or hurt anyone, but that’s also what this monologue was for — to make a joke. I made fun of myself, made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me, and it’s all fun and games. But apparently it wasn’t to him.”

And she added:

“I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that haven’t been the most comfortable for me, but that as my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him.”

Sorry, Ye, but she’s definitely not wrong there!

This latest Hulu ep seemed to showcase some of Kim’s then-growing frustration with Kanye over his public (and private) behavior during their breakup, too. In a later clip regarding the rapper’s frustration over her monologue, Kim said:

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him. But, hey, it’s not gonna happen here. … We have four kids together, I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him. But after SNL happened I felt like, okay, I can now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.”

Wow!

BTW, if you haven’t seen it yet (how could you not?!?!), you should revisit Kim’s October SNL monologue (below):

Of course, fans know exactly what happened in the months after — Kim’s divorce decree, as well as the red-hot rise of her romantic relationship with Pete. So we’re not that surprised to see it play out on The Kardashians!

Still, watching Kim’s Hulu take on Ye’s angry take on her SNL monologue take is a TAKE!! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

