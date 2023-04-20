Blink-182 Replacing Frank Ocean As Coachella Headliner Following Ankle Injury

A major change is being made to the lineup for the second weekend of Coachella!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the drama, concert-goers have been pissed ever since headliner Frank Ocean’s lackluster performance at the festival on Sunday night. The reason? The 35-year-old singer started his set an hour late, seemingly didn’t sing any of his songs live, was hidden from the crowd most of the time due to low-hanging lighting fixtures, and more.

No explanation was given as to why Frank started so late at first. However, TMZ later reported that the songwriter injured his ankle on the festival grounds before the show – causing some of the last-minute changes. And it turns out that his injury was worse than initially thought because Frank has now dropped out of Coachella’s second weekend! His rep explained to TMZ in a statement Wednesday:

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Frank then noted to the outlet:

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

So who will be replacing Frank’s headlining slot this Sunday night? According to TMZ, it is none other than… Blink-182!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed Frank won’t be performing again this weekend? Sound off in the comments below.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, WENN]