Maitland Ward Reveals Which Boy Meets World Co-Stars Support Her Porn Career -- And Which Ghosted Her!

Maitland Ward is opening up about the reaction to her porn career — not the reaction of fans but of friends!

The redheaded actress, who played Rachel McGuire on the last several seasons of Boy Meets World, has more recently transitioned into adult entertainment. Of course, her acting background has earned her porn career plenty of notice from the public. But the reaction from her former TIGF co-stars hasn’t been as consistent!!

The 45-year-old actress sat down this week for a chat with folks behind the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. Ward didn’t hold back in her discussion with hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, either. The couple asked the bombshell about her transition to porn.

Specifically, they wanted to know what the reaction was like among Boy Meets World stars when she started doing adult films! Maitland explained two ex-co-stars — Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore, and Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews — were supportive about it.

She shared:

“I didn’t really get any response from anyone. Trina did. She supported me in the beginning and Will has contacted me since then and says he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do.”

Friedle isn’t going to tune in to watch any of Maitland’s porn tho?!?! Fair enough — watching your longtime friend and co-worker get it on might feel pretty awkward!

But besides Will and Trina, it sounds like nobody else had much of anything to say. Ward, who was on BMW from 1998 through 2000, explained:

“But the rest, I have not heard a word from.”

That means no word from Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), and DEFINITELY nothing from Mr. Feeny (William Daniels)!

Ward said she “received support” from show creator Michael Jacobs. Though when the old series was rebooted for a spinoff called Girl Meets World in 2014, she never got a call from Jacobs about appearing in the new series. That was before she got into porn but after she had started doing some risqué cosplay photoshoots.

The adult entertainer acknowledged:

“I haven’t heard like, ‘Oh, you’re terrible.’ But I kind of felt like I was just gone from them — like, we don’t want anything to do with you anymore. Especially, it was with the Girl Meets World thing. I was the only cast member not to be on the show. And I wasn’t even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that.”

Hmmm…

The whole thing made Maitland wonder whether Disney tried to steer clear of having her on the reboot when it came up on Disney Channel almost a decade ago. She concluded it was a corporate call, inferring:

“So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back and I don’t think some of the cast wanted me back either.”

Damn!!

E! News reports they reached out to Disney for comment on Ward’s claim but hadn’t heard back as of Thursday evening. We kind of doubt Disney would draw attention to her with a response, but ya never know!

Now we’re just wondering who in the cast supposedly didn’t want her to come back… What do y’all think??

