Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Sam Asghari Split News & She Really DGAF!

Britney Spears is moving on with her life — but not in the way most of us probably expected!

As more news of her divorce from Sam Asghari comes down the pike after Wednesday’s shocking initial reveal, the pop superstar is finally speaking out about it. Well, OK, she’s not speaking out about that. She’s actually speaking out about… buying a horse?!

Late on Wednesday night, the Baby One More Time singer took to Instagram to deliver a new post to her fans. But even though it was just hours after news of her split from Asghari first broke, the content of the post had nothing to do with the couple’s end. Instead, it had everything to do with looking for a new equine companion. No, seriously!

In the caption of the throwback post, the Louisiana native wrote about being in the market for a new horse to buy in her patented multi-exclamation-point manner:

“Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

And then she shared a photo of herself on horseback on the beach from a recent vaycay!

As you can see (below), Britney wanted to show off her horseback skills to all 42 million of her followers while not talking about the Asghari split news or anything related:

Well damn!

Britney DGAF, y’all! What divorce?! It’s horse-buying time!!

Back in mid-July, Britney posted a pair of horseback beach ride photos to IG while rocking this very same outfit. So, she has clearly still been thinking about that equine excursion for a few weeks. And now, it’s apparently time to shell out some dough and have a horse all to herself!

That’s not the only new Brit news going around right now, though. Also on Wednesday, paparazzi cameras captured her driving around without her wedding ring on!

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering that afternoon’s divorce declaration. With her and Sam separated, it makes perfect sense that Brit would go without her wedding ring as she went about her daily activities. But of course, it definitely signals there’s a real rift between the pair! And it’s the first look at the Toxic singer after the split news surfaced! You can see those snaps HERE.

What do U make of Brit’s plans for getting a horse, y’all?! A post-divorce present that’s already being planned out in her pre-divorce days?? Sound OFF with your take on the singer’s ideas about picking up a new four-legged companion down in the comments (below)!

