Britney Spears Escapes On High-End Private Island Vacation With Pals After Knife-Dancing Drama!

Britney Spears is off to the South Pacific!

The Toxic singer has been in the news over the last week for some not-so-good reasons, of course. As Perezcious readers will recall, Brit popped up in the headlines again after showing off an Instagram video in which she was seen dancing erratically with two large butcher knives in her hands.

That vid proved so unsettling for viewers that cops were actually called out to her home north of El Lay on a welfare check. Spears shooed them away and moved on with her life — even though fans weren’t convinced everything was really OK.

Now, though, she’s trying to get away from it all. Literally! On Friday morning, TMZ reported the pop princess had absconded off to French Polynesia for a tropical getaway! She is reportedly staying at the Brando Hotel on the atoll of Tetiaroa in the South Pacific Ocean island chain.

You may recognize that hotel, actually. Beyoncé recently showed out there for her birthday bash, and Kim Kardashian took a big ol’ group of her pals there for her 40th birthday celebration. It is a celeb favorite — and Brit’s definitely part of that club!

As for those accompanying the Baby One More Time singer, the outlet reports Britney and “some pals” are on the jaunt together. Video recently surfaced of the star sitting next to one unidentified man on the plane to the beautiful atoll. Fans have already started speculating about his identity and relation to the songstress! But TMZ claims he and Britney are “simply acquaintances,” and there is nothing romantic going on. OK!

Whatever the case with that, this is certainly a high-end trip. And not cheap. And wonderfully exotic! Here’s to Brit enjoying some relaxation halfway around the world!

