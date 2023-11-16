Bruce Willis’ ‘Proud’ Daughter Tallulah Shares Retro Photos In Sweet Post

The feels are hitting Bruce Willis’ daughter a extra hard right now.

On Tuesday, Tallulah Willis hopped on Instagram to share with fans a sweet carousel of throwback pics with her action hero dad. The first featured the two cuddled up on a chair as the 29-year-old nestled against her poppa, while the third saw Bruce looking retro in circular sunglasses and a fez. The fourth pic saw Tallulah and the 68-year-old posing together in what looks like a driveway, as the celeb kid sported a Die Hard crewneck. She captioned the post:

“damn, these photos are hitting tonight. Youre my whole damn heart and Im so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Scroll through (below):

His number one fan.

Bruce has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia for the better part of the year. His family announced that his initial aphasia diagnosis had progressed in February.

Just last week, Tallulah opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about the Pulp Fiction star’s “very rare” and “really aggressive” condition, letting fans know that what’s been helping her get through it is becoming an “archaeologist” to his stuff. We’re sure these latest pics are just a tiny taste of all the memorabilia Bruce has collected over the years.

The Moonstruck star also shares Rumer and Scout with ex Demi Moore, as well as Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming.

Our hearts are with all of his loved ones! Share some love in the comments down below.

[Images via Tallulah Willis/Instagram]