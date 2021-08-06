Are TikTokers Really Trying To Free Guy Who Killed A Mother & Baby Because He's 'HOT'??

We’re sorry, WHAT?!

Cameron Herrin, a 21-year-old man from Tampa, Florida, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in April for killing a mother, Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt, and her 21-month-old daughter while illegally street racing in 2018.

Now, just after beginning his time behind bars, he’s become the center of major social media controversy for the most ridiculous reason. TikTokers and Twitter users have been campaigning to set him free — get this — because he’s so good-looking. WTF?!

According to The Tampa Times, fans of the young man — who gained 2 million TikTok followers in recent years (though his account currently has no content) — have been spamming the social media feeds of anyone important in Herrin’s case with comments tagged #JusticeForCameron. Among these messages of support include videos of his sentencing set to Britney Spears’ Criminal. See the viral edits HERE and read what Twitter has to say HERE.

Shocking to see so much support for someone who pleaded guilty to killing two people, including a toddler — and who was caught speeding 30 to 40 mph upon impact (with his car also found to be driving upwards of 100 mph just before the crash).

Though, as you no doubt noticed, a lot of the posts are filled with grammatical errors and seem to be coming from the Middle East (at least on Twitter), which has caused investigations into whether or not this social media campaign is real!

According to the Times, while at one point there were more than 100,000 tweets in Herrin’s honor (with a new one posted every 30 seconds) by the end of July, 90,000 of those have since been deleted by the app for violations of manipulation and spam. A spokesperson also revealed 900 accounts were suspended — that said, The Tampa Times did have a selection of international fans reach out to prove that their accounts were real despite what Twitter had decided. And on TikTok, NONE of the many videos dedicated to Herrin appear to be fake, including the staggering 1.7 billion views. Damn.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine how many false accounts might be in the mix or why there could be bots attempting to impact this specific legal case. So far, neither the Herrin nor Reisinger-Raubenolt family claim to be behind the campaign — both finding the onslaught of support somewhat stalkerish and actually unhelpful.

It’s insane to think so many would rally behind a criminal just because he’s attractive… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

