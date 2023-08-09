Kim WHO?! Kanye West Feels Bianca Censori 'Understands Him Like Nobody Else Ever Has'!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be in it for the long haul…

As you know, the 46-year-old rapper moved on from Kim Kardashian with the architect two months after finalizing their divorce. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January. But he stunned everyone when he suddenly tied the knot with Bianca in “a small marriage ceremony” that same month. Despite seeming like nothing more than a publicity stunt amid his antisemitism controversy, sources have said the marriage was “very real” for the both of them. In fact, Ye reportedly now believes he has found his forever person!

A source for Us Weekly shared that the Yeezy fashion designer hasn’t felt “happiness” with someone else “in a long time” — and feels Bianca “understands him like nobody else ever has” before! They explained:

“Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has. He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Wow. What a dig at Kimmy Kakes following their years-long marriage! This woman he’s known for a matter of months “understands him like nobody else ever has”? What, because she’ll stick by his side when he wears a ski mask and shoulder pads and talks about how Hitler was misunderstood? Ick.

It’s possible, of course, that all this is still just a publicity stunt, and the kind of thing he’s saying here is just to poke at his famous ex. It would be a really long con if so. But it would explain a lot.

Another possibility? Ye really believes what he’s saying about her — but it’s all because he has those new-relationship goggles on still! Another insider pointed out to the outlet that the couple “are in the honeymoon phase” right now. The source said:

“They are always all over each other and showing affection. They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

It sounds like she’s his new muse… for now. But we all know how Kanye can go from love bombing his partner one minute to publicly bashing them the next, so who knows how long this intense affection between them will last, right?

But at the moment, she’s supposedly helping him get back on his feet. The Us Weekly insider said the musician has been energized when it comes to his career — largely, in part due to the help of Bianca:

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

Hmm…

Yeah, this is not the first time we’ve heard Ye was attempting to make a career comeback following his scandal. In May, a source for The US Sun revealed one of the ways he was trying to kick start this next chapter was building a new “multi-purpose” showroom, which would basically act as the “Yeezy HQ.” Given his repeated antisemitic comments, legal troubles, and recent concerning accusations against him, it’s hard to imagine the public would welcome him back.

Frankly, the idea of Kanye being a fashion icon was largely dependent on him being seen as a “genius.” We’re not sure that’s where people are at with a guy who can seemingly so easily be used as a puppet for right wing political operatives and white supremacists. So these two may not want to get their hopes up.

